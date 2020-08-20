The possibility of thunderstorm-driven winds continues to be a complicating factor for two major western Colorado wildfires, as was made evident Tuesday night when gusts topping 40 mph caused the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction to grow by 38,000 acres in a matter of hours.
At about 125,000 acres in size by midday Wednesday, it’s now the second-largest fire in recorded history in Colorado, behind the Hayman Fire, which torched 138,114 acres outside Colorado Springs in 2002.
More than 1,700 firefighters are now battling the Pine Gulch blaze and the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon. Interstate 70 through the canyon remains closed, a shutdown that is now well into its second week with no end in sight. And on Wednesday the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure of Colorado Highway 139 north of Fruita/Loma going over Douglas Pass, between mile markers 6 and 39, due to Pine Gulch fire activity. There is no estimated time for its reopening.
Tuesday night’s Pine Gulch expansion occurred on its west end, but fire spokesperson John Peterson said the east flank continues to look better for firefighters, with containment lines on the east side of the fire spreading to the north and south.
“Three-fourths of the fire has been pretty much stopped,” Peterson added.
The fire was still listed as 7% contained as of midday Wednesday.
Dan Ben-Horin, another spokesman on the fire, said it doesn’t pose a threat to Grand Junction, Fruita or Loma due to its distance from them, although smoke remains a concern for local residents.
One thing working for the firefighting effort and against the fire’s spread is that the face of the Bookcliffs has scrubby vegetation that isn’t very receptive to fire, he said. Also, a previously burned area in Hunter Canyon from a fire earlier this year is proving helpful by serving as a fire line.
Ben-Horin said the Tuesday night fire growth resulted from a dry thunderstorm head that flowed over the fire and produced gusting, erratic “outflow” winds that flowed outside the storm. He said firefighters were warned of the approaching storm by the fire meteorologist and were able to leave the area and escape without injury.
As of Wednesday, more dry thunderstorms remained a possibility in the region this week based on forecasts, holding the potential to further drive growth in both the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires.
“We … are worried about that potential,” said Brian Scott, a spokesperson for the Grizzly Creek Fire.
That fire was about 28,000 acres in size and 4% contained as of midday Wednesday. It’s now the 18th-largest in the state’s history, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Favorable winds in previous days let crews make considerable progress fighting the fire.
As of Wednesday, 820 firefighters were working the Grizzly Creek Fire and 892 were on the Pine Gulch Fire. Seventeen helicopters were on the Grizzly Creek Fire, and nine on the Pine Gulch blaze, and air tankers also were being shared between the two incidents.
On Tuesday, Pine Gulch fire officials say, what’s called the National Preparedness Level was elevated to 5, the highest level, due to increasing fire activity around the country. That creates competition for resources, they say.
Tracy LeClair, another spokesperson for the Pine Gulch incident, said she’s not hearing major concerns about being unable to fill orders for resources for the fire. On Wednesday, 57 fire engines, 10 bulldozers and 18 water tenders also were working the blaze.
“We have a lot of resources on this fire in terms of people and equipment,” she said.
Scott said the Grizzly Creek Fire no longer is the top priority fire in the nation due to other blazes that have broken out in states including California. But he said Grizzly Creek Fire managers continue to get a lot of the resources they want and are making good use of them, which has made a difference in the firefighting effort.
“We’re just making a lot more headway now that we’ve got a little more of that firepower, both in the air and on the ground,” he said.
Nevertheless, it remains unclear when I-70 can reopen in the canyon. Scott said it won’t happen until it’s safe to do so. He said one good thing is that there is no longer any active fire in the canyon, but rocks and burned trees falling on the road remain a concern. One falling rock damaged a firefighter’s pickup as it was traveling through the canyon, he said. Another concern is the possibility of rainstorms that could cause mudslides and debris flows.
Also, Xcel Energy is working to repair burned power poles in the canyon, which additionally could delay the highway’s reopening.
Increased Pine Gulch Fire activity has resulted in additional road closures associated with the fire. These are north of Fruita, including 21 Road north of the BLM boundary, 16 Road at V 8/10 Road, and Q 5/10 Road at 18 Road.
On Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that it was authorizing the use of federal funds to help the state cover its share of firefighting costs on the two fires. The Pine Gulch Fire has now cost more than $15 million to fight, and Grizzly Creek, nearly $12 million.
Sentinel reporter Alex Zorn contributed to this story.