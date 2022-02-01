A hearing to determine whether James Genrich, who was convicted of setting a series of pipe bombs that killed two people in 1991, will receive a new trial has concluded, and both the prosecution and defense will now make their cases in writing to Judge Richard Gurley.
Robert Nichols, a firearm and tool mark consultant, was on the stand Monday in the last day of testimony.
Previously in the hearing, Nichols had testified to a number of studies supporting firearm and tool mark analysis as disciplines.
During the hearing, Genrich’s legal team, including the Innocence Project, has questioned the validity of tool mark analysis.
Most of Nichols’ experience is in firearm analysis, although the studies he referenced did not involve the type of tools used in this case: two pairs of pliers and a wire stripper, which were matched to wires in an unexploded pipe bomb set in Grand Junction in 1989, when Genrich was living in Phoenix.
Nichols described tool mark identification as “comparative pattern analysis,” meaning examiners look for matching patterns in sets of tool marks to determine if a tool made a certain mark.
To do this, an examiner makes a mark in a surface, generally lead or something comparable to the original surface, and examines the markings with a microscope to see if the marks match.
The patterns must meet “sufficient agreement,” Nichols said, which is subjective and determined by the examiner. It is not based on measurement of the tool marks’ width, height or depth.
“It’s only visually compared,” he said.
Examiners make their determinations based on their experience and training, Nichols said, instead of quantitative criteria.
Nichols was asked if, because the determinations are based on the examiner, could the examiner just be guessing.
“I would hope not, but it is quite possible that they could have,” Nichols said.
There are some other factors affecting this case, Nichols said, including cutting tools having more surface area with which to try to find a matching mark, the verifiers of previous tool mark examinations being aware of information on the case (which could potentially bias them) and the original examiner claiming to have matched Genrich’s tools to the marks to the exclusion of all other tools, which Nichols said cannot be proven.
Nichols was also questioned about bias as a factor in examinations and verifications. He said a verification of original findings can alleviate some of the concerns about bias in those original findings, but can’t wholly minimize it.
Now that the hearing has concluded, transcripts will be produced and the attorneys on the case will submit their arguments to the judge no later than 60 days after the transcripts are available.
After that, there will be rebuttals and additional fact finding, and then potentially a decision.