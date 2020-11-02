A woman with Grand Rivers Humane Society may have saved a scared dog’s life.
Danica Anderson was able to capture a terrified pitbull, a month removed from giving birth, near the Utah border a week before the major snowstorm, which could have spelled doom for the dog.
Anderson thinks the dog, named Bunny in a Humane Society news release, was abandoned. Bunny was found in a ravine area near an old oil and gas site.
Others tried to gain the dog’s trust and bring her to a rescue shelter but were only able to leave her some food. Anderson observed the dog’s behavior pattern and was able to gain her trust after spending hours in the dirt watching her.
“You have to be careful and let them make the choice,” Anderson said. “If they get defensive in that vulnerable of a situation, you’ve lost their trust. If I wasn’t careful, she wouldn’t have trusted anyone and who knows what would happen.”
Bunny is a robust pitbull with light brown fur and white fur around each of her feet, underbelly and nose. She’s very wiggly and happy, Anderson said. She’s cautious with people and loves other dogs.
“She’s going to bond with someone tightly,” Anderson said.
Unfortunately, Anderson sees Bunny’s situation as part of a larger trend. She said more dogs are being abandoned by their owners and speculated that there could be puppy mills the Humane Society doesn’t know about.
Because of that, she said, it’s important to adopt dogs from shelters instead of buying puppies.
“This dog is about 5 years old and has given birth at least one other time,” Anderson said.
Bunny has gained a healthy amount of weight since being taken in and has started to attach to Anderson, though she won’t be adopting Bunny.
The dog is up for adoption and waiting for her forever home. Anyone wanting to throw Bunny a bone should contact the Grand Rivers Humane Society.
It’s important that whoever does so is willing to commit to being her protector, and that’s the case with any dog.
“They’re here to bond with us and be our best friends,” Anderson said. “We’re here to protect them.”