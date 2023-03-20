Plaintiff in Marillac lawsuit tells her side of the story

The woman suing MarillacHealth, alleging fraudulent misuse of funds at its Central High School clinic and retaliatory behavior against her, has provided a response to The Daily Sentinel after Wednesday’s story that delved into the details of the lawsuit.
That story reported that Ana Noriega is a realtor at Keller Williams Colorado West Realty along with Andrea Haitz, the president of the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education. Haitz cited Noriega’s lawsuit and Marillac not disclosing the suit to the board as factors when voting to deny the healthcare provider a school-based health center (SBHC) inside the new Grand Junction High School.
Haitz told The Daily Sentinel that, even though they are employed by the same company, they are not related to each other or friends and they’re both self-employed, independent contractors who hang their licenses in the same office.
In her letter to The Sentinel, Noriega gave a similar account, detailing how she and Haitz are not tied to each other professionally.
“All matters in question happened prior to me obtaining my real estate license in September 2021,” Noriega wrote. “I also do not have an office at the brokerage and work from home.”
Noriega said she is the former program coordinator at Central’s Warrior Wellness Center and that she and other staff raised concerns about being asked to perform duties unrelated to the grant-funded SBHC program in 2020. She said she reached out to the state to obtain clarification on which duties were allowed to be charged to the grant and received a response stating that the duties she described should not be charged to the grant.
Noriega then allegedly reported this to Marillac’s leadership team in a Zoom meeting that included CEO Kay Ramachandran and the Warrior Wellness Center team. Noriega claims that Ramachandran responded that she “could do whatever she wanted with the grant” and that this meeting was followed by the retaliation efforts described in the lawsuit.
“I have always advocated for the school-based health center and I was doing so while bring up these concerns,” Noriega wrote. “I had no interest in bringing up these concerns other than looking after the integrity of the program. Our concerns were serious enough that I brought it to the school board’s attention on Nov. 12, 2020.”
Noriega stressed that no complaints of hers have been settled and that they remain active and ongoing. She said that Ramachandran’s statements to The Daily Sentinel that “the lawsuit has no merit” and that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) had ruled in Marillac’s favor in another lawsuit Noriega filed were “inaccurate.”
“The fact is that the EEOC issued a determination allowing the process to continue to litigation, stating, ‘The EEOC will not proceed further with its investigation and makes no determination about whether further investigation would establish violations of the statutes. This does not mean the claims have no merit,’ ” Noriega wrote. “The EEOC then issued a right to sue letter allowing for litigation, in which additional information could be obtained through discovery.”
Noriega concluded her letter by saying that Marillac is responsible for providing factual information to its partners, auditors and the District 51 Board of Education. She said Marillac misled the public when it stated to the board that its Grand Junction High School clinic would not qualify for the state’s SBHC grant if it was built across the street from the school.
“Here is what the statute states: ‘Pursuant to C.R.S. 25-20.5-502, a ‘school-based health center’ means a clinic established and operated within a public school building, including charter schools and state-sanctioned high school equivalency examination programs associated with a school district, or on public school property by the school district.’ It is my understanding that the proposed clinic site is owned by D51,” Noriega said.
“I have nothing to gain from this situation and everything to lose. An organization that claims to advocate for mental health should not be willing to harm an employee for seeking the truth.”