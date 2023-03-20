Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plaintiff in Marillac lawsuit tells her side of the story

Warrior Wellness Clinic Flyers
Buy Now

FILE PHOTO - Flyers containing information about the  School-Based Health Center, the Warrior Wellness Center, are shown on a medical table during the ribbon cutting for the center in August 2020. 

The woman suing MarillacHealth, alleging fraudulent misuse of funds at its Central High School clinic and retaliatory behavior against her, has provided a response to The Daily Sentinel after Wednesday’s story that delved into the details of the lawsuit.

That story reported that Ana Noriega is a realtor at Keller Williams Colorado West Realty along with Andrea Haitz, the president of the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education. Haitz cited Noriega’s lawsuit and Marillac not disclosing the suit to the board as factors when voting to deny the healthcare provider a school-based health center (SBHC) inside the new Grand Junction High School.

CHS Warrior Wellness Center

The dentist's office at the Warrior Wellness clinic in Central High School.
Kay Ramachandran

Kay Ramachandran

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred