Motorists traveling the Western Slope this summer can expect the usual preponderance of highway construction work, and while it will cause travel inconveniences, it will make that travel safer for people and in some cases wildlife as well.
Projects abound this highway construction season along Interstate 70 and on many other area roadways to the south and north, but it’s hard to talk about regional highway work without first talking about I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.
As motorists, local businesses and others who were impacted remember all too well, mudslides last July, in a canyon hit by wildfire the year before, resulted in I-70 through the canyon being closed for about two weeks, forcing time-consuming detours. Road repairs continued for months after the highway reopened, and this spring, contractors worked to remove debris from the Colorado River, to help restore its previous flows and protect infrastructure during periods of high water.
Motorists should be aware that more work still is planned this year in the canyon, including rockfall mitigation, and construction of excavated basins to help slow and capture runoff during storms. More importantly, they should be prepared for the possibility that weather could force more closures of I-70 in the canyon this summer to protect the public.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising that safety closures of the highway in the canyon will be needed if there is a flash flood warning in the area. When closures are expected to last more than two hours, CDOT advises motorists to go to COtrip.org to plan an alternate route.
CDOT recommends that travelers use a northern alternate route in most cases, which includes Colorado Highway 9, U.S Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 13. Motorists using the alternate route should expect delays at the Silverthorne I-70 interchange in Summit County through early July due to construction work there. CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said northern routes involving Colorado Highway 131 at Wolcott or U.S. 40 over Berthoud Pass are also options.
Trying to detour around I-70 by heading south rather than north isn’t generally advised due to major roadwork going on on U.S. Highway 50.
I-70 travelers this summer should be prepared to encounter other highway projects, including:
- Work to install a new auxiliary lane in the Frisco/Silverthorne area, which is intended to reduce the need for safety closures during responses to things such as accidents. Deer fencing also will be installed in the area. Most of this work will be done at night, with some daytime work also occurring. This project is to conclude next year.
- A similar auxiliary lane project on eastbound lanes on the west side of Vail Pass. Expect construction impacts including single-lane closures and occasional traffic stops of up to 30 minutes. Thatcher said this is a complicated project that won’t wrap up until 2025. The rest area at Vail Pass also is being replaced, so the rest area is closed and there will be no rest room facilities there until the project’s completion in October 2023.
Regarding the aforementioned U.S. 50 project, it’s taking place along a 4-mile stretch in the Little Blue Creek Canyon area about 30 miles east of Montrose. The project is designed to make it safer to drive through a canyon that has seen numerous accidents.
Unfortunately, the work involves rock blasting that is too dangerous to be done at night and requires closures of the highway when it occurs. Through November, motorists can expect road closures during the week for much of each weekday, though the road will be open to single-lane, alternating traffic during morning, mid-day and early-evening time windows. The road is open on weekends. For more information, visit www.us50info.com.
Closer to home on Highway 50 this summer, CDOT is making traffic signal improvements at four locations in Delta, with upgrades including features such as vehicle detection to reduce unnecessary delays and stops, and pedestrian push buttons. Single-lane closures in each direction and minor traffic delays should be expected during the work, which is expected to last until September.
Here are some other projects motorists might want to be aware of this construction season:
- A $20 million widening project on Colorado Highway 13 about 11 miles northwest of Rifle includes adding passing lanes, pullouts and a new chain-up area, along with building a wildlife underpass. It is projected to be completed in November 2023.
Motorists should plan for a 40-mph speed limit in the work zone, intermittent single-lane, alternating traffic, and occasional delays of up to 15 minutes. Work in the area will be adjusted as necessary should I-70 in Glenwood Canyon close, due to Highway 13’s role as an alternate route.
- Farther north on Highway 13, north of Craig, another $20 million project entails roadway improvements and also several wildlife-related features, including an underpass, a radar-detection system to activate warning signs alerting motorists when animals are entering the roadway, and electrified mats designed to act like a cattle guard to keep animals off the road.
Motorists should expect one-lane alternating traffic throughout the course of the project, which is to finish this year, as well as delays of up to 30 minutes during the day and delays through June of up to three hours at night.
- Work is resuming this year on highway surface work and upgrades on U.S. Highway 40 between Craig and Dinosaur and Colorado Highway 64 between Rangely and Meeker. The project is expected to conclude at the end of June. Travel impacts include lane closures, alternating single lanes and width restrictions.
- On Colorado Highway 139, a resurfacing project starting in early July will occur from mile points 14 to 30 on the south side of Douglas Pass and 36.5 to 54 on the north side.
- Further south, a resurfacing project is taking place this year on a 22-mile stretch between Ouray and Colona, which is south of Montrose. The $13.3 million project also includes things such as shoulder widening and bridge maintenance in some areas. Motorists should expect alternating traffic in some areas and up to 20-minute delays.
- In Montrose County, CDOT is undertaking a five-month bridge rehabilitation project along Colorado Highway 141 between Naturita and Gateway. It involves work on bridges over Naturita Creek near Naturita, over the San Miguel River about 14 miles north of Naturita, and over the Dolores River about 28 miles north of Naturita.
Daytime work hours will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with single-lane, alternating traffic intermittently in either direction, and up to 15-minute delays.
- On Colorado Highway 149, highway resurfacing work will continue through late October, including through Lake City and north for 20 miles, and through Creede and north for 20 miles. Motorists can expect daytime traffic stops of up to 15 minutes in two work zones.
Thatcher said CDOT has been dealing with rising construction costs for projects, which has forced it to look for more money for them, such as perhaps by pulling money from other planned projects that aren’t yet moving ahead. Last year, an I-70 wildlife fencing project had to be pushed back to this year because the required materials weren’t available, she said.