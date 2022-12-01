Colorado PIkeminnow
DAILY SENTINEL FILE PHOTO

Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists measure, weigh and tag a Colorado pikeminnow, an endangered species, during a fishery survey on the Colorado River.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Recovering a large and long-endangered fish native to the Colorado River Basin could require 15 years and nearly $180 million worth of efforts, according to a draft plan released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency has released the draft recovery plan for the Colorado pikeminnow for 60 days of public comment.