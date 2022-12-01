Recovering a large and long-endangered fish native to the Colorado River Basin could require 15 years and nearly $180 million worth of efforts, according to a draft plan released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The agency has released the draft recovery plan for the Colorado pikeminnow for 60 days of public comment.
It said in a news release that recovery plans “are non-regulatory documents that act as a guidebook towards a shared goal of ensuring a species’ long-term survival in the wild.”
According to Fish and Wildlife, Colorado pikeminnow historically have grown larger than 5 feet in length and can live more than a half-century in the wild. Historically the species occupied warmwater reaches of larger rivers in the Colorado River Basin, and before the introduction of nonnative, predatory fish species, it was the apex predator in these reaches, the agency says.
Its numbers have suffered thanks to factors such as construction of dams that prevent its movement and alter river temperatures, extended drought, river flow management, predation from invasive species, and water pollution.
It is no longer found in California and Nevada. It was included in the original list of federal endangered species in 1967, and then listed in 1973 for protection under the Endangered Species Act. It is one of four fish targeted for protection by partners in the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program, which focuses on initiatives including trying to maintain sufficient Colorado River flows below where water is diverted for irrigation in Palisade.
Work under that program helped lead to one of those four fish, the humpback chub, being downlisted from endangered to threatened by the Fish and Wildlife Service last year, and it has proposed doing the same with a second of the four fish, the razorback sucker. The bonytail, also a focus of the program, remains endangered.
Unfortunately, the Colorado pikeminnow isn’t faring as well as the humpback chub or razorback sucker. In the lower Colorado River Basin, an effort to reintroduce the fish in the Verde River has resulted in low survival rates, and the state of Arizona has no plans to continuing stocking the fish, so the fish population “is considered to be functionally extirpated,” a species status assessment by the Fish and Wildlife Service says. That’s the only place in the Lower Basin where the fish is found.
Despite ongoing efforts to recover the fish in rivers in the Upper Basin, its numbers in the Green and upper Colorado rivers have declined in recent years, that assessment says. Stocking efforts in the San Juan River Basin have prevented extirpation, but the current population there “appears to rely on continued stocking of large numbers of fish,” the assessment says.
Out of those three rivers, the Green River, has had the largest population of the wild Colorado pikeminnow not supplemented by more than isolated stocking. One goal the draft plan lays out for delisting the fish is getting the Green River population back up to more than 3,100 adults, the Upper Colorado River mainstem population up above 760 adults, and the San Juan River number up above 250 adults.
While the Fish and Wildlife Service says the Upper Colorado River mainstem’s numbers consist of several hundred adults, that number is falling rather than growing.
Its proposed recovery plan would update a 2002 plan. It identifies as top priorities focusing on management of river flows to support the pikeminnow’s spawning and other activities, operating and maintaining fish passages, controlling nonnative fish numbers to reduce predation and competition, and developing captive broodstocks from wild fish to maintain genetic diversity of fish in the Colorado River and Green River subbasins.
Recommended lower-priority measures focus on things such as habitat restoration and operating dams to provide appropriate water temperatures for the pikeminnow.
The fish-passage ($46.5 million), non-native fish control ($34.3 million) and flow management ($32.8 million) measures have the highest estimated costs of the actions the recovery plan lays out over a projected 15-year recovery effort. The plan notes that most of the recommended actions also would benefit other listed and native fish in the Colorado River Basin, but also that many of the actions would need to continue beyond delisting to avoid reversing progress in recovering the fish.
The draft plan may be found at https://ecos.fws.gov/ecp/species/3531. Comments on it may be emailed to Tildon_Jones@fws.gov, or mailed to Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program, P.O. Box 25486, Lakewood, CO 80225.