The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has released a draft plan for recovering the Parachute beardtongue plant, federally listed as a threatened species and known to exist only on isolated oil shale outcrops in the Roan Plateau area in Garfield County.
The agency is accepting public comments on the plan until Feb. 12.
“This draft Recovery Plan includes specific recovery objectives and criteria that, when achieved, will enable us to remove this species from the list of endangered and threatened plants,” the agency said in a news release.
The plant, also known as the Parachute penstemon, is uniquely adapted to surviving on steep, unstable shale slopes. It’s a mat-forming perennial herb, with thick, succulent, bluish leaves, the Fish and Wildlife Service says in an online species profile. Reliant on pollinators like bees and wasps, it produces funnel-shaped, white to pale-lavender flowers that bloom in June and July.
Researchers know of some 6,900 to 7,400 plants in six subpopulations that combined inhabit a mere 64 acres, in two areas, one west of Parachute and the other in the Anvil Points area west of Rifle. Those subpopulations are thought to have been previously part of one continuous population.
More than 6,000 of the plants are in one subpopulation on Mount Callahan west of Parachute and just north of Interstate 70. The Fish and Wildlife Service believes populations likely exist that are unknown because of inaccessibility to surveyors due to steep terrain and/or private land ownership.
The Fish and Wildlife Service listed the plant as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2011 because of its highly restricted geographic range, and threats from energy development, mine reclamation, road travel, vehicle access, invasive species and climate change.
A third of the plant’s known occupied habitat is on Bureau of Land Management land. About 57% is on land in the Mount Callahan area previously owned by Oxy USA, an oil and gas company that entered into an agreement with the Colorado Natural Areas Program to designate the land as two natural areas. The voluntary agreements, which can be canceled with two years’ notice, include provisions to minimize impacts to the Parachute penstemon, including in the case of natural gas development. Ownership of the two natural areas later transferred to Laramie Energy, which has agreed to maintain the agreements.
Another 9% of the plant’s habitat is on Occidental Oil Shale property where mining, roads and mine reclamation previously have killed plants, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2015, that property also was designated a Colorado Natural Area.
The three natural areas contain three of the largest populations of the Parachute beardtongue.
“While oil and gas extraction and oil shale mining have had and continue to affect the species, it is likely that pollinator connectivity and the effects of global climate change will have the greatest influence on the viability of Parachute beardtongue by the year 2050,” a species status assessment prepared by the Fish and Wildlife Service says.
The assessment says pollinator connectivity “is a function of distance between Parachute beardtongue plants, suitable pollinator habitat, and the availability of pollen and nectar sources.”
The draft recovery sets out a goal of achieving four subpopulations each containing at least 500 plants. The Fish and Wildlife Service estimates it could cost a total of about $1.24 million over 15 years to implement the plan, including through work such as maintaining or expanding subpopulations, monitoring population numbers and storing plant seeds off-site. The cost estimate includes not just the financial expense but volunteer and in-kind support.
The draft plan and more information can be found at https://ecos.fws.gov/ecp/species/7099. Comments may be emailed to grandjunctionES@fws.gov; mailed to Field Supervisor, Colorado Ecological Services Field Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 445 W. Gunnison Ave., Suite 240, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501-5711; or hand-delivered to that address.