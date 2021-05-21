The Colorado Department of Transportation has settled on a plan to fix an access point to a popular Grand Valley hiking trail.
CDOT will replace the current box culvert beneath the highway where 35 8/10 Road intersects with Interstate 70 near Palisade with a single-lane box culvert.
The narrow passageway provides access to the Mount Garfield trail head on the north side of the interstate. That trail head accesses both the 2-mile (one way) Mount Garfield Trail and the 2.5-mile (one-way) Gearhart Mine Trail.
The current box culvert was built in 1962 and is now marred by cracks in its walls and separations in the ceiling.
The single-lane box culvert option was chosen primarily because the existing access for property owners north of the interstate will remain as is, and it won’t impact access to the nearby trail head.
According to the project study, the cost is estimated at $4 million, though additional funding may be needed. Some of those funds will come from the construction culvert program funds for 2023, the report said.
“This project will address the structural deficiencies in the existing box culvert, provide long-term protection of I-70, and create dependable access to the Mount Garfield Trail head,” said Nathan Jean, a design manager with CDOT.
Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2023, but that is dependent on the confirmation of construction funding, according to a news release.
Discussions on how to address the aging culvert began in June 2019 and included stakeholder meetings with users in the area.
For information on the study, visit codot.gov/projects/mtgarfieldculvertstudy.