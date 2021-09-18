A plane crash northeast of Delta on Friday morning resulted in the death of the pilot, according to a Delta County press release.
Per the release, the county received a call of a possible plane crash at about 8 a.m. Friday, with the reporting party having seen the plane about 10 miles northeast of Delta, near Doctor Mesa.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Cedaredge Fire Department located the wreckage of a red biplane in a remote area between Delta and Cedaredge, the release stated, resting on the side of a steep embankment and having appeared to sustain substantial damage.
The responders also located the pilot, the sole occupant, according to the release, who was deceased.
Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation, the release said, and the identity of the pilot is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.