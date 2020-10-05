The Delta County County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people in the small airplane that crashed along side Colorado Highway 65 Sunday.
Calls to 9-1-1 came in at approximately 11:54 a.m. of the crash around mile marker 25.
The passengers aboard the Cessna 210B twin seat airplane were identified as Tyler Beyer, 35, the pilot, and his spouse Jessica Beyer, 33, was the passenger. Both are from Bar Nunn, Wyoming, which is just north of Casper.
The DCSO news release said both sustained serious injuries including broken bones and burns from the fire Jessica Beyer was transported by CareFlight of the Rockies and Tyler Beyer was transported by Delta County Ambulance District to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction.
A number of witnesses responded to the crash and pulled the Beyers from the wreckage. By the time first responders arrived at the scene, the plane was engulfed in flames.
Witnesses in the area advised a small plane was experiencing what sounded like engine problems and was flying just above tree line near Ward Lake. A short time later, witnesses described hearing what sounded like the plane had crashed. Witnesses then saw smoke coming from the same direction.
Delta County Ambulance District, Cedaredge Fire Department and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and they will have jurisdiction over aircraft crash investigation.
Investigators arrived at the scene Monday afternoon. DCSO deputies with assistance of the Delta County Search and Rescue provided crash-site security until investigators arrived.