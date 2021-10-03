A new city park is being planned in northern Grand Junction near Horizon Drive and the city wants input from residents on what types of amenities they want to see there.
Horizon Park is located off 27 Road and is the location for the new Fire Station 6, which opened last year.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said what the park develops into is in the hands of residents.
They will have three chances to provide feedback at public meetings starting Tuesday at Fire Station 6 at 5:30 p.m.
“It’s a blank slate aside from the fire station that was built and opened up there,” Sherbenou said. “The rest of the 13 acres is open and we have all sorts of opportunities to put in whatever amenities and design that the community is most excited and interested in seeing.”
The city has brought on a landscape design company to assist in the development of the park. Sherbenou said the company will give a short presentation in which it will present attendees with some ideas and then gather feedback on what the public wants to see.
“One of the big things that they are going to be doing in their presentation is providing different ideas from other really popular and successful parks from around Colorado and finding out which ones folks want to build off of for Horizon,” Sherbenou said.
Those ideas include shade structures, splash pads, multiuse fields and other amenities, Sherbenou said. Some amenities may fit better in other parks, he said, like pickleball courts and tennis courts, which are already planned to expand at Lincoln Park and Canyon View Park.
Horizon Park was identified as a priority for development since it is in an area that has seen significant housing development in an area with few city parks, Sherbenou said.
“Horizon Park is one of our five total undeveloped parks in our inventory and when we did the Parks, Recreations and Open Space Master Plan it emerged as a top priority given the fact that there has been a lot of development around that northern section of town, yet there haven’t been new parks built,” Sherbenou said.
Tuesday’s meeting is the first of three. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 9, followed by Tuesday, Dec. 14.
All three meetings are at Fire Station 6 at 5:30 p.m. Attendees should park on the north side of the station.
When this park is developed, Sherbenou said it will serve the entire community. He said he is hoping for good attendance at the meetings and a wide range of feedback.
“It is of a size that is similar to Eagle Rim or Sherwood and it’s definitely going to have a community level of service that will serve Grand Junction more broadly,” Sherbenou said. “Anybody and everyone is welcome to attend the three public meetings that we have scheduled for this fall.”