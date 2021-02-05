One of the big questions surrounding retail marijuana in Grand Junction, if voters in April approve to allow the businesses, is over where those stores will be allowed to locate.
The planning commission held a workshop Thursday to discuss potential regulations.
Community Development Director Tamra Allen laid out two options for the commissioners to discuss. The first would treat marijuana retail locations with the same restrictions as liquor stores, which are allowed in business and commercial districts and have a 500-foot buffer from schools.
The second was more restrictive with the school buffer increased to 1,000 feet and an additional 3,000-foot buffer between stores.
Both options would in general allow marijuana retailers to locate near the downtown, along Interstate 70 Business Loop between the downtown and Mesa Mall, along the east end of North Avenue, in some spots on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa and along a portion of Horizon Drive, among others.
One of the main objectives of the buffering, said Keith Ehlers of the commission, was limiting the clumping of stores together. He said in conversations with community members they expressed a desire to avoid creating a marijuana district.
“The one thing we’ve heard from discussions throughout the community is there isn’t a strong desire to have a red light district or in this case a green light district where they get clustered down,” Ehlers said.
In addition to buffers between stores, the planning commissioners discussed potentially having different districts with their own limit on the number of stores.
“That is a very feasible way, that is certainly a way other communities regulate the number and specific location or concentration within a specific area,” Allen said. “I don’t think that’s off the table by any measure.”
Ehlers said he wanted the city, which has stated that it intends to limit the number of stores to around six and award them based on a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process, to not have to choose between two highly qualified candidates because of land use issues.
“Do we start to say OK, these districts only get so many licenses,” Ehlers said. “For example if you said you only get one license per district now our buffering areas and all of our land use stuff that we’ve done is totally sound. The selection process doesn’t have potential for conflict between two of the best (applicants).”
Several commissioners said there was a level of uncertainty around this issue, since there is not definitive information on how many stores will be allowed and how the RFP process will be designed. Commission chair Andrew Teske said his opinion on these land use restrictions for marijuana businesses would differ depending on the number of stores allowed.
“If you’re going to limit this to six locations, then we think being more free in the underlying regulations of the land use would be better, but if you’re going to put in 25, then we would be thinking about buffering and maybe districting, and other sorts of limitations that would try to prevent certain bad things we might see from a larger number of stores,” Teske said.
Ultimately the commission’s consensus was that marijuana businesses should be treated similarly to liquor stores if the total number of stores is kept low and that no more than two stores be located in close proximity to each other.
Since the meeting was a workshop, no official action was taken.