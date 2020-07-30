The Grand Junction Planning Commission voted unanimously to accept a service plan for a proposed 177-acre metropolitan district near Community Hospital at its meeting Tuesday.
The district, call the West Junction Metropolitan District, is a proposed mixed-use development located between U.S. Highway 6&50 and to the south and west of Community Hospital. The proposed metropolitan district would be allowed to levy a property tax on residents within the district to pay for roads and utilities and, in this case, a proposed recreational facility.
The applicant is Foothills Housing 2, LLC, which has built mixed-use developments in other communities around Colorado. Stuart Borne, with Foothills, said the concept for this development would be a mix of commercial uses, including retail and office space, and affordable or workforce housing.
“We really felt that our core competency is workforce and affordable housing and this project will be a workforce and affordable housing project,” Borne said. “So, to us, that means that there will be rental and for-sale product in the residential portion between ($250,000) and ($475,000) finished product.”
Borne emphasized the proximity with Community Hospital and access to Highway 6&50 and Interstate 70 as making the location ideal for this type of development. He said the development will focus on walkability and be built with environmental sustainability in mind. According to the service plan about 2,500 people would reside in the district once it is built.
“Our view is we want to build a neighborhood where there is walkable activities within the neighborhood and de-emphasize having to get in the car to go get a carton of milk or other items that you should be able to get close to your neighborhood,” Borne said.
The developers would like to negotiate intergovernmental agreements with the city of Grand Junction around some aspects of the project, though Borne noted those talks are in very early stages. One feature could be some type of recreational facility built and owned by the metro district and managed by the city. Borne said the city has proposed a 50,000-square-foot fieldhouse, given the development’s proximity to Canyon View Park.
“One of the reasons we’re here for the metro district is the city has aspirational goals for the type of infrastructure they would like to see throughout the city,” Borne said. To support the workforce housing there has to be another source to help the city get the infrastructure it wants and maintain the pricing we are looking to sell units for.”
Commissioner Keith Ehlers said the city has done studies as part of its comprehensive planning process looking at the cost to the city of new developments. While he said they may not fully take into account all the tax benefits to the city of new residents they show that development does cost the city money.
“It did show some surprising data that sort of put growth in a manner that certainly creates expense for the city,” Ehlers said. Borne said the district would allow the developers to finance roads and utilities, noting the commercial properties pay a higher property tax.
“We understand the financial situation of every city in the country,” Borne said. “So when we had this mechanism that allows for financing of infrastructure and most of all the city gets what it wants, why not use it?”
OTHER BUSINESS
The Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend a zoning change for a 19-acre parcel in Orchard Mesa from four residential units per acre (R-4) to eight residential units per acre (R-8).
The parcel, located between Unaweep Avenue and B ½ Road, is a long narrow parcel that is mostly an open field. City staff noted that the area to the north and west was already R-8 and the area to the east, which is in unincorporated Mesa County, had an average density of 6.5 units per acre.
Many neighboring residents spoke in opposition to the project. They raised issues from increased traffic to concerns about increased crime. Several others mentioned wildlife like deer that are often seen on the property currently.