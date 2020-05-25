With the football field scoreboard set to 2020, a mountain backdrop and a beautiful sunset, Plateau Valley High School’s 22 seniors turned their tassels and drove into the future.
“It was amazing,” said Principal Trevor Long of the stars that twinkled in as the sun went down during the May 15 graduation ceremony in Collbran.
“It turned out better than some of us imagined,” said salutatorian Hannah Piland, who did miss being able to toss her graduation hat into the air with her classmates. But all things COVID-19 considered, “It was really cool.”
The drive-in style ceremony began with graduates and their parents in cars in the school parking lot as an FM transmitter began broadcasting “Pomp and Circumstance.”
From there the cars — each senior was also allowed a second car for family and friends — formed a processional to the football field less than a quarter-mile away. Once there, the cars were parked in two semi-circles facing a semitruck’s flatbed trailer decorated to serve as a stage for the occasion.
There were the traditional welcomes and introductions of a graduation, but with nearly everyone except for the on-stage speaker in their cars listening via the FM broadcast or the field’s sound system.
Valedictorian Macie Holmes, who had been looking forward to sharing the stage with her classmates, instead had the stage to herself as she shared the contents of a second-grade shoebox time capsule she happened to discover in her closet the day before.
Inside was a school lunch calendar, shells from a vacation, “weird” camping utensils, pictures and a school newspaper.
“I was able to relate some of the things to different things to keep in mind for the future,” Holmes said.
Piland based her speech around the book “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” by Robert Fulghum. It was given to her by her seventh-grade math teacher.
Plateau Valley is a K–12 school, “so I’ve grown up with a lot of my classmates,” she said.
Then each of the graduates had their own moment on stage.
One at a time, the graduates and their parents left their cars. The graduates stepped onto the stage from one end, where each selected a sunflower for their mother.
Their parents stepped on stage from the opposite end, finding their graduate’s diploma on a table.
Meeting in the middle of the stage, the parents presented the diploma to their graduate as horns honked.
Having the parents present the diplomas personalized that graduation moment for each family, and it met the health restrictions related to COVID-19, Long said.
“I think it was the highlight of our night,” he said.
A slideshow honoring the graduates concluded the 1½-hour ceremony as dark fell. It played out on screens created using PVC pipe and tarps and supported by a couple of school buses on either side of the stage.
“It was really creative,” Holmes said.
While not the ceremony Piland or any of her classmates likely imagined at the beginning of their senior year, “It was really personalized to us and the situation right now,” she said.
“Not all graduations are doom and gloom this year. Ours was amazing,” said Mike Page, the Plateau Valley School District 50 superintendent, who also noted that class size did make a difference in what was possible for the ceremony
“It was nice to see even through the masks … you could still see the smile,” Page said.