Genevieve Hill

Submitted by Genevieve Hill

When Genevieve Hill was applying for colleges, she made sure to cast a wide net so that she would have no shortage of options and could be prepared for anything. The Plateau Valley High School senior was not prepared, however, for what would come next: acceptance from three Ivy League schools.

At the end of March, Hill was accepted into Harvard, Yale and Brown universities. She has decided to attend Harvard and major in engineering.

