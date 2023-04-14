When Genevieve Hill was applying for colleges, she made sure to cast a wide net so that she would have no shortage of options and could be prepared for anything. The Plateau Valley High School senior was not prepared, however, for what would come next: acceptance from three Ivy League schools.
At the end of March, Hill was accepted into Harvard, Yale and Brown universities. She has decided to attend Harvard and major in engineering.
“It means a lot. I really value education, obviously,” Hill said. “I think it really represents a great opportunity to make something of myself and — this is so cliché, but — make the world better. I think an education in the Ivy League really opens a lot of doors and a lot of opportunities. I’m really grateful to be able to do that.”
The acceptance into the three Ivy League colleges came shortly after Hill was announced as one of the 238 recipients of the Daniels Fund Scholarship for 2023. The Daniels Fund selects seniors from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico and provides each student with up to $100,000 over four years to go toward their undergraduate studies.
Despite being in such welcome company, acceptance from a trio of Ivy League academies still caught Hill off guard.
“I’ve always had high ambitions for one of the elite colleges, one of the Ivy League schools, but it came as a surprise, really. I was not expecting to get accepting into any Ivy League school,” Hill said. “I applied to quite a ridiculous number of schools because I just wanted a lot of safety nets and a lot of options. Not many people even go out of state from my high school, so we were kind of doing it blindly, I suppose. I had the ambition and, somehow, I made it.”
Plateau Valley, located in the quiet town of Collbran and sporting an enrollment below triple digits, is not known for its Ivy League output. The only other graduate of the school that Hill knows went to an Ivy League school was Glenn Randall, who graduated in the mid-2000s before attending — and competing in cross-country skiing and track and field — for Dartmouth.
However, despite the school’s limited resources, Hill still credits her time there as pivotal in the realization of her academic ambitions.
“I wouldn’t say it’s the programs at Plateau Valley but it’s the people,” Hill said. “I have a lot of support with many different staff members. They didn’t necessarily have the resources because we have 93 kids in the high school, so we don’t have a lot of teachers or special classes. We don’t offer pre-calculus or calculus, even. But the people around me helped me get to where I am.”
Hill offered some advice to younger students who have high hopes but are unsure about how to attain them.
“If you have a dream school and you want to make sure you get in, I think that, obviously, your grades matter and you have to be involved in clubs and whatnot, but I think having a passion is what admissions officers really want to see,” Hill said.
“I’m really involved in Future Leaders of America and I emphasized my passion for agriculture through my essays and through my application. I think that’s what got me to where I am: showing that I have passion for something, not just that I have a 4.0.”