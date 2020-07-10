It was the Fourth of July, hotter than firecrackers and everyone seemed happy to be outside listening to live music.
“It was amazing. It was better than we could have ever planned for,” said Stephanie Brauns, event coordinator for Restoration Vineyards, talking about the Independence Day Mash-Up the Palisade winery had on July 4 to launch its 2020 Band in the Barrel Concert Series.
The staff bought a bunch of beach umbrellas and placed them 12 feet apart across the winery's lawn to provide both shade and social distance for guests. “It was very cutesy,” Brauns said.
It also was part of navigating the changes in how events work because of COVID-19 that has become a constant with reopening for area venues.
The Independence Day Mash-Up was Restoration Vineyards' first big, free event in months as it delayed the start of its concert series.
Instead of a 500-capacity crowd on its lawn, the audience was capped to 120 people at any given time. Each party received a two-hour seating during the six-hour event, so more guests could rotate through the event to enjoy listening to the lineup of local bands, sip wine and place an order at a food truck, Brauns said.
It worked, but as Band in the Barrel continues each Saturday through October — Chris Koltak performs from 2–5 p.m. today — Brauns is hopeful those who want to attend will reserve their spots (restorationvineyards.com) for the free concerts.
The 120-person event cap will still be in place, and Brauns really doesn't want to turn people away at the door. If too many walk-ins show up, the winery may consider seating time limits, she said.
For now, they will “play it by ear, by concert,” she said.
Brauns also is hopeful guests realize Restoration Vineyards relies on them to purchase wine and to support the food trucks to make ends meet for the concert series.
The bottom line also is something begin closely watched at Mesa Theater, which reopened in downtown Grand Junction on June 5 for shows featuring local bands.
Any show that doesn't sell well “would hurt us 10 times more than it would have hurt us six months ago,” said Rick Christensen, Mesa Theater's general manager.
Since June, Mesa Theater has stayed with putting on stage only local musicians who are OK playing to a crowd of 150 local fans — Mesa Theater's normal capacity is more than 700. “It's hard to make certain promises right now,” Christensen said.
Comedian Josh Blue, who will perform twice on July 18, will be the first act from outside the county that the venue has had in months. Offering two shows in one night hopefully will make hosting the Front Range comedian more financially feasible given the limited crowd capacity, Christensen said.
Adjusting to smaller groups for events has been “interesting for sure,” he said. “It's not what we're used to.”
And likewise for the earlier closing time of 11 p.m., which unfortunately is about the time when they start making money, he said. Nearly every night he fields phone calls at 11:15 p.m. from people asking if Mesa Theater is still open.
Plenty of folks just aren't paying attention to the current restrictions, he said.
While his staff uses caution and wears masks during events, the average patron doesn't seem concerned about social distancing and most don't wear masks, he said.
Given Mesa Theater's size it's pretty easy to offer people plenty of room to social distance, but “there's not a whole lot of enforcing we can do if they choose not to,” Christensen said.
So staff has started using tables as barriers. “Everyone is trying to do their best,” he said.