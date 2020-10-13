Chick-Fil-A is finally open after more than two months of renovations and the excitement from its customers has led to some traffic concerns.
Trent Prall, Grand Junction Public Works director, said the city has been working with the Chick-Fil-A management to address the traffic problems, which caused gridlock last week on U.S. Highway 6&50, as customers lined up for their popular chicken sandwiches.
The Rimrock Marketplace Chick-Fil-A has always been popular with customers, and part of the renovation project was to add a second drive-thru lane.
Prall said he visited the site at the end of last week and discussed options to reduce the traffic impacts on the main roads in the area.
He said Chick-Fil-A is working with Hobby Lobby to provide additional “queueing” space. He also said the company hired help with directing traffic on the roads around the business.
It also directs customers to use the entrance west of Rimrock Avenue, which is near Carville’s Auto Mart.
“Any traffic control that actually is happening out in the public right-of-way, we do ask that they hire a formal traffic control company to help that,” Prall said.
Right now, Prall said, the dinner hours are the busiest as orders tend to be bigger and waits are longer. He said Chick-Fil-A has had enough staff to handle the increased business, but that it needed more space to line up cars.
He said the city has experienced situations like this before with another fast-food outlet.
“When Freddy’s first opened up on Horizon Drive, we had to do something similar there and encouraged them to work with adjacent property owners on having some flexibility on gaining some queue length,” Prall said.
When developers are going through the city’s planning process, they are required to do a traffic study, which looks at the impacts of a development to the area, Prall said. This is one way the city is able to identify and address traffic issues before a new business or development is built.
“We do look very thoroughly at each one of the layouts and how that’s going to queue, making sure that, as best we can based on the parameters that are out there nationally, that the area roads adjacent won’t be impacted over the long term,” Prall said.
In recent years, Prall said, some developments have caused the city to change intersections to accommodate new businesses and uses.
The diverging diamond intersection on U.S. Highway 6&50 near exit 26 off Interstate 70 was constructed prior to the opening of Love’s Travel Stop and Pilot Travel Center, Prall said, to help avoid traffic issues there.
He said the intersection of 12th Street and Patterson Road near City Market is an example of one that will likely need an upgrade in the future.
Outside of the planning process, Prall said the city does respond to citizen concerns about intersections. He said they will evaluate the intersections and respond to those concerns within a matter of days.
“We do have transportation system analysts that will come out,” Prall said. “Usually, that has to do with sight distance concerns, like with a tree that’s grown up too large that they think they can’t see around. So we’ll go out and check those.”
As for Chick-Fil-A, Prall said he expects the traffic to reduce once the excitement of having the poplar chain open again wears off.
In the meantime, he suggested visiting Chick-Fil-A’s other location on the Colorado Mesa University campus.
“This is probably the tightest one (intersection) I can think of right now due to restaurants,” Prall said. “Primarily, it’s just due to this particular restaurant chain is famous for having a good product … and they have a really popular location there (in the Rimrock Marketplace).”