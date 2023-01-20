Sofia Grasso, 16, has been at Children's Hospital in Aurora since September after suffering sudden brain bleed caused by ruptured arteriovenous malformation (AVM). An AVM is "an abnormal tangle of blood vessels connecting arteries and veins, which disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen circulation," according to mayoclinic.org.
SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Sofia Grasso thought she had a migraine. Then the 16-year-old suddenly collapsed.
That was on Sept. 11, a day when it was discovered that the otherwise healthy Grand Junction High School varsity volleyball player had a ruptured arteriovenous malformation (AVM) causing a “spontaneous brain bleed,” according to the SofiaStrong page at GoFundMe.com.
Rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center and later flown to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Grasso has since had two surgeries, including a successful surgery in December to separate the tangle of blood vessels in the AVM from brain tissue.
“It’s been pretty awful,” said Jessy McKinley, about the more than four tense months since Grasso collapsed and the weeks she was unconscious.
“There were times we weren’t sure she was going to make it,” said McKinley, a close family friend of Grasso’s family and her teacher for both first and second grades.
McKinley and other friends of Grasso, her parents, Chris and Jolene Grasso, and younger brother, Brody, have organized the Sofia Strong Cornhole Tournament and Silent Auction to continue to support the family.
The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at United Volleyball Club of the Rockies, 202 Peach Ave., in Palisade.
The club is located on the backside of The Ordinary Fellow winery.
All those interested in playing in the tournament can register and pay the day of to be entered into the blind draw, McKinley said.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
Even those not interested in playing cornhole are welcome to come, hang out and bid on the “incredible donations” that have been made to the silent auction, such as a $500 gift card to Thomas Hunn Jewelers, beef from local ranches and much more.
The local food truck Le Snack will be at the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a special menu of soups and dessert.
The Ordinary Fellow is opening early for the event, so there also will be wine to purchase, McKinley said.
While there have been other fundraisers for the Grasso family — Jolene Grasso has been at her daughter’s side since September as Chris Grasso has traveled between the Front Range and the Grand Valley — this event aims to support the teen and her family as she moves forward, McKinley said.
Sofia Grasso likely will be moved to Craig Hospital, a rehabilitation hospital in Englewood, in the near future.
“We want her to be able to stay at Craig Hospital as long as she needs to,” McKinley said. “We want to be able to help with that.” Grasso will need to relearn how to talk, eat and walk, “all those basic things,” she said.
In addition, modifications may be needed at the Grassos’ house for when Sofia Grasso is able to finally come home, she said.
The road ahead won’t be without struggle, she acknowledged, but spoke about Grasso’s ability to take on challenges.
“She’s super outgoing … Sorry, I’m crying now,” McKinley said as she described Grasso.
“She is determined and driven in both academics and sports, always working hard to achieve the goals she sets for herself. She is adventurous and funny.
“Sofia loves her family and friends. She is strong, with a little stubborn streak, which we know will serve her well in her recovery efforts,” she said. “She’s a pretty incredible kid.”
While Grasso’s parents won’t be at Saturday’s event, some of her local extended family will be, McKinley said.
“They are super appreciative of all the people in Grand Junction who are doing things to support Sofia from far away,” she said.