A little more than a week into the county’s new guidelines, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said the reopening of some industries is going well despite some initial confusion.
“We’ve had a team of about five to six people out yesterday and today working with local restaurants,” he said.
Kuhr admitted there has been confusion in terms of what businesses can and can’t open and what restrictions are needed to welcome customers back in.
“Have we contributed to it? Yes, we have, but as we transition from stay-at-home to safer-at-home, people will get more comfortable,” he said.
For example, Kuhr said he got a call from a local health club regarding whether guests need to be wearing masks inside the facility.
“Our guidance to health clubs is that everyone working out has to do it at all times,” he said.
Health clubs aren’t the only businesses vexed by the changing policies. Mesa Mall opened Monday only to close again following added guidance from the state.
“We’re rolling this out as best we can,” he said.
At the end of April, the state granted Mesa County a variance to enact its own safer-at-home order apart from the state. Kuhr said he’s pleased Mesa County’s request was granted as the county was able to move away from some of Colorado’s stricter requirements such as temperature checks for all business employees.
Colorado’s safer-at-home policy is set to expire May 26 and Kuhr said he was unsure of whether Gov. Jared Polis will extend it or how the next phase will go.
Among some next steps, should the county’s infection rate remain low, Kuhr said opening up retail to 100% capacity, allowing more people into churches and getting Colorado Mesa University involved will be on the county’s agenda.
“CMU wants to be part of the next waiver process,” he said.
Wineries and brewpubs are another business he hopes to see reopen, depending on conditions.
“I will look to have more expertise from folks in the industry to help for the next application. Perhaps not enlisting them the first time hurt us,” Kuhr said.
TESTING
When the Mesa County variance was granted by the state, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommended the county consider setting certain thresholds to be met, such as benchmarks for COVID-19 testing, to ensure its health and safety.
The state set a goal for Colorado to be at 10,000 tests per day and recommended Mesa County consider adopting a similar testing target adjusted for the county. Colorado’s population is nearly 5,759,000 residents, according to Census data. A daily test goal of 10,000 for the state would represent testing about 0.17% of Coloradans each day. An equivalent testing threshold for Mesa County’s population of about 154,000 people would be around 260 tests per day.
Kuhr said the county is doing between 35 to 50 tests each day, an increase from around 15 tests a day a week ago, and he hopes to continue to see an increase.
“I’d like to see way more than that,” he said, adding that “state test kits are very limited.”
Kuhr said that with the increased in tests, the guidelines to qualify for a test have been expanded.