A new parking lot will take shape this summer at Shirttail Point on Grand Mesa to serve as one access point for the Palisade Plunge Trail.
A construction contract for the Shirttail Point Parking Lot was awarded by the Mesa County Commissioners at their Monday meeting to K & D Construction Inc. The contract, for just under $187,000, will go toward a 3,500-square-foot parking area, accommodating 15 to 20 vehicles, and toilet facilities, Mesa County Construction Group Manager Laura Page said.
“They (K & D Construction) are eager to get moving on it just as we are,” Page said. “We’re trying to get this completed, the parking lot, prior to September. So it will probably be sometime that first part of September they’ll have that open for use.”
The toilet facilities will take a bit longer to come online, Page said. Work on the parking lot will likely begin next week, she said.
The parking lot will be located 12 miles from the start of the Plunge trail at Mesa Top trail head, just before it begins to make its 6,000 foot vertical drop from the rim of the Mesa to the town of Palisade.
“All the pieces of the plan for the Plunge are falling into place,” Page said. “The Shirttail Parking Lot was one of those integral pieces needed for the project as a whole.”
TRAIL STATUS
Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association President Scott Winans said phase one construction of the Palisade Plunge Trail is nearing completion, while phase two, which mainly covers the section on top of Grand Mesa, is also making progress.
“We’re excited to get phase one wrapped up, which is on the near horizon,” Winans said. “We’ve got a little less than a mile and a half of trail to get completed. The reason that’s not done now is in part due to some wildlife limitations.”
The limitations are because of bird nests in the vicinity of the trail containing fledgling birds. Once those birds leave the nest, the restrictions will be removed, likely in early to mid-August, Winans said. Those restrictions are in place to limit mechanized construction in the nesting area and won’t affect normal trail users in the future he said.
Once the construction crews get back to work, they will need to complete the last section of trail and install signage along the trail. Winans said hikers and bikers, if all goes according to plan, will be able to use the phase one trail sometime this fall.
The phase two construction is also facing some wildlife restrictions, but crews are working on some steep sections of trail below the rim of the Mesa, as well as near the Mesa Top trail head, Winans said.
“They’re firing on a lot of different cylinders on the project and it’s great to see,” Winans said. “There’s a lot to do. None of the work goes quick or easy given all the remote areas and rocky terrain.”
Planned volunteer construction of connector trails to the Palisade Plunge will be more limited than COPMOBA originally hoped, Winans said. Restrictions due to the coronavirus will mean the number of volunteers will have to be kept to a minimum.
“We will be doing some volunteer construction, but it is probably going to be pretty limited,” Winans said. “So we thank everybody for their desire to be involved, but because of public health issues there probably won’t be an opportunity for a large public event.”
Volunteer work on those connector trails is planned for this year in the next few months, Winans said.