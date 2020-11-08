Just less than 50% of those who voted in the most recent gjsentinel.com web poll say they follow very closely election polls, races and results.
Of those who said they follow politics, 48% said they follow “very closely,” 22% said they follow “closely” and 15% said they follow “somewhat closely.” From what’s left, 5% responded with “not that closely,” 7% said “not closely at all” and 3% don’t follow politics at all.
Daily Sentinel web polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
Q: Proposition 114 became one of the closest contests in all of Colorado as voters were nearly split over what issue?
A: D. Wolves.
Q: While that measure was close, it was not as close as the race in nearby Senate District 8, where Bob Rankin held a lead of about how many votes Wednesday morning?
A: B. 200 votes.
Q: Lauren Boebert got what percent of the vote in Mesa County?
A: C. 61%.
Q: Cotter Corp. made news 15 years ago for laying off nearly 50 workers and giving another 78 their 60-day notice after announcing the closure of what?
A: B. Uranium mines.