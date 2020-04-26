John Thurman rummages through boxes and folders pulling out certificates, plaques and trophies, evidence of a life of varied pursuits and achievement in everything from running to poetry.
Thurman is a Texas native who spent most of his working life in the Lone Star State, but settled in Grand Junction for retirement. He began his adult life at 17 when he served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1967 in the U.S. Navy.
“When I got out, oh God, for the first eight years I bounced around a lot,” Thurman said. “I went to work. I’ve driven trucks, I’ve worked in warehouses. Finally, I went to work for the Irving Fire Department and I worked for them for five years.”
In those early days, the Fire Department did not have ambulances, Thurman said. Instead, the local funeral home transported injured and sick patients.
“It was real fun doing CPR in the back of a station wagon,” Thurman said. “Try that.”
After his time with the Fire Department, Thurman went on to drive a truck making deliveries across west Texas. It was through this job that Thurman began a running career that nearly landed him in the record books.
“The individual who owned the company was a runner in college,” Thurman said. “He kind of bragged a lot about how fast he was and everything, so a couple of us decided we’d just train. So I trained for around six months and didn’t tell anybody. One day he came in and blew his mouth off, so I said, ‘Ok, let’s run.’ So we ran and that started my running.”
The life of a trucker was hard on Thurman, he said, so he took a job working in a warehouse at a chemical company in Texas. During that time, he continued to run in local races, even running a couple marathons. A coworker who recognized Thurman from a race told him he should try out for the corporate team.
Thurman made the team and competed regularly. He also sought the help of a coach, who worked for his local department of recreation. At one point, after training with the coach, he ran a timed mile and came in just above four minutes.
“He said, ‘You know, you almost broke four minutes and nobody pressed you,’ ” Thurman said. “He tried it another time and he ran two guys against me, and I broke four minutes.”
This was the mid-1980s and Thurman was 39 years old. His coach brought in an official from the U.S. Olympic Training Center who recorded Thurman’s mile at 3:48. No one had run a sub-four minute mile at 40 years old, Thurman said.
They planned to return after his birthday and give it another shot. However, two weeks later, Thurman fell, injuring his hip and tearing both his arches. His running career was over, he said.
During the time Thurman bounced around between the service and his many jobs, one thing remained constant. He always wrote poetry.
“I had actually been writing poems, I just didn’t let anyone know,” Thurman said. “It was a release from coming out of Vietnam and those poems nobody ever sees. No one will ever see those.”
After being passed up for a promotion at the chemical company he was working at because he lacked a degree, Thurman began pursuing a bachelor’s in industrial technology at the University of Texas at Tyler.
While earning his degree, he was required to take an English writing class. For an assignment, Thurman wrote a long poem and was encouraged by his professor’s reaction.
“She said, ‘Mr. Thurman, you can write, but you cannot spell,’ ” Thurman said. “I still can’t spell good!”
Thurman went on to win a host of awards and recognitions for his poetry, including poem and poet of the year from the International Society of Poets, and awards from the Dallas Poetry Society. He is a poet fellow of Novel House Publishers.
He has written about everything from Icelandic history to people who frequent his gym to his sister’s pet fish.
One of his largest works is a five-volume project in which he wrote poems for every Native American tribe in North America.
“We (he and his wife) went across to the Crazy Horse Museum and it was April,” Thurman said. “There wasn’t hardly anybody there. Then this idea came about writing on Indians. So I wrote on every American Indian tribe in North America, including Canada, America and those connected to them like the Aztec connected to the Ute.”
The hard copy of this collection is now housed at the Crazy Horse Museum with digital copies kept by Colorado Mesa University, Museums of the West and several tribes.
With all his success, Thurman doesn’t regret not focusing on a single job or hobby. After leaving the service, he thought it was important to experience as much as he could, he said.
“I just do different things,” Thurman said. “I’ve never stuck to one. I told myself when I got out of Vietnam, I’m just going to do all kinds of jobs. I wanted to see life, and that’s what I did.”