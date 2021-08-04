Members of the community and local police came together Tuesday night to celebrate National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.
The National Night Out began in 1984 and has been celebrated in all 50 states. Brett Boyer, Grand Junction Police Department patrol officer in the community resource unit, said the night is about coming together as a community.
“We just want to go out there and have fun and try to have the community get to know us as more than just police officers,” Boyer said. “We are people behind the badge. So it’s geared toward that, so we can get out and talk to people.”
This year, nine neighborhoods registered to hold Night Out events in the city of Grand Junction. Other local law enforcement participated in the event as well. Police coordinate with the neighborhoods that express interest to plan the events and officers go out to each one to interact with members of the community.
There is no set agenda, Boyer said, but rather they listen and talk to neighbors about concerns they have or issues in the area. Police can then respond to different situations going forward. It can be as small as a traffic complaint or a larger neighborhood-wide problem.
“Specifically, there was a case last year where there was a problem house in a certain neighborhood and the community came together and voiced that concern to us,” Boyer said. “We were able to direct patrol to that and get that problem addressed. So the neighborhood doesn’t have that issue anymore.”
This year around 30 officers in the Grand Junction Police Department volunteered to participate and Boyer said they also get command staff to come out as well.
While the policing aspect of the night can help address issues, Boyer said it’s also about bringing the community together and even neighbors meeting each other.
“You always hear fun stories from people,” Boyer said. “You get to talk and people are talking to you as a person not as a police officer. So it’s a lot of fun.”