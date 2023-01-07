Members of the public met with the two finalists for open Grand Junction Police Chief position Thursday at a meet-and-greet session at the Avalon Theatre.
The candidates, Matt Smith and Jim Hughes, share a focus on the community aspect of running a police department.
“Community policing, my philosophy in that is energetic problem-solving,” Hughes said. “If you call the police, then we need to solve your problem. Early intervention is key in whatever we do, and if we can help out early on, before something becomes a crime or becomes a problem, that’s a win-win.”
Hughes spent the preceding 10 years with the Maricopa, Arizona, police department, starting as a commander before being elevated to chief. He has a master’s degree in criminal justice from John Jay College and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Hughes said officers being able to stop calls for service before they happen is key in community policing. That can be accomplished by addressing repeat offenders by either getting them help or putting them in jail, and also by addressing problem locations and suspicious people.
“If (the community) is giving us information, then we can address problems early on before a little problem becomes a big problem,” Hughes said.
Hughes said he believes in community policing in getting accurate information to the public and being transparent.
Smith, the current interim chief who was elevated to the role in September following the resignation of Doug Shoemaker, said he also believes in the community aspect of policing.
“We’re part of the community. Our officers live in the community and provide service to the community,” Smith said. “Truly, without providing services to the community, what are we doing?”
Smith said the police department’s main function is to provide for a safe and secure community, and it can’t do that without the community’s help.
“If we’re doing things that are against the community’s wishes, or against their beliefs, then we’re getting notes,” Smith said. “I think one of the things we’ve always done well is be part of the community, be engaged in the community.”
Smith, who has been with Grand Junction Police since 1999, said the chief job would be a good fit for him because he is already a part of the community.
“This is my community. I’ve lived here for a long time, my wife is from the community, I raised four kids here, and that investment in the community is who I am. It’s been who I am for my entire career,” Smith said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work in almost every capacity in our department, so certainly my knowledge of the community, my knowledge of the department, and the support I have throughout my career I think will allow us to accomplish things.”
Smith said he has come up the ranks with his peers at other area law enforcement organizations, as well as the District Attorney’s Office, and has good working relationships with those people.
“Together, we can accomplish great things in Mesa County and the Grand Junction area because we’ll work as a team,” he said.
Hughes also has Colorado connections. His wife is from Colorado, and he said the job in Grand Junction would be a “wonderful” fit.
“I’ve been thoroughly impressed by Grand Junction,” Hughes said. He said his philosophy closely aligns with the philosophy of city management toward the police department.
Hughes resigned from the Maricopa Police Department in September after less than two years as chief, and told the local newspaper it was “not a good fit.”
“Maricopa was a good fit for a long period of time, but landscapes change, and to be a member of a command staff at a high level for over 10 years, that’s well above the national average,” Hughes said.
The candidates also spent Thursday and Friday meeting with city staff and city council.
A timeline for offering the job has not been released.