The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that there was no SWAT presence at City Hall during the City Council’s June 3 meeting during which a large number of demonstrators were present.
At a special meeting Monday, during an open discussion period, Council Member Phillip Pe’a said he had been alarmed by the level of police presence prior to the June 3 meeting and said SWAT was present. Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said in a statement that was not the case.
“It was mentioned that SWAT was on-scene during the council meeting — this is false,” Shoemaker said. “A Quick Response Team, a smaller contingent of SWAT officers, were stationed at the PD during the entire length of the City Council meeting. The officers at the Council Meeting were in our standard issue blue uniform, which is worn by everyone on patrol duty, including me.”
Pe’a acknowledged to the Daily Sentinel on Wednesday that SWAT was not at the June 3 meeting.
“They came in with their helmets and their bags, but there wasn’t SWAT,” Pe’a said. “SWAT wasn’t involved.”
The number of uniformed officers around the building alarmed him to the extent that he considered carrying his handgun with him, Pe’a said at the Monday meeting. At Wednesday’s meeting he apologized for the comments he made and said it was not the protesters who he had been worried about. Prior to that meeting, Pe’a said he quickly realized why the police were there, but thought he should have been given notice.
“I saw an officer and I ran out there and said, ‘What’s going on,’ ” Pe’a said. “She’s like, ‘Phil there’s added security for the protesters,’ and I was like OK, OK, but up until that point I didn’t know what was going on in the building and I shouldn’t feel that way. I shouldn’t feel threatened.”
The police response to the protesters, who marched to City Hall, was taken seriously, Shoemaker said. He said the police were there to protect everyone involved, including the protesters.
“We take the issues of security extremely seriously, and when we plan for events that could involve a need for protection, either for those protesting or those who counter protest (or both), or for other members of the city as a whole, we do so to ensure we’re prepared appropriately,” Shoemaker said in his statement.
Shoemaker noted that the marches and protests in Grand Junction after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer have been peaceful. He said that has led to dialogue and relationships being formed within the community that will help address these issues.
“Additionally, prior to that council meeting and in other meetings since that time, there exists some public sentiment against those who have chosen to march or speak on issues in accordance with their First Amendment right to do so,” Shoemaker said. “It is unfortunate that some of those sentiments have had an element of implied threat, and in accordance with our desires to protect everyone equally, we have and will continue to have a police presence at any event where public safety is a top priority.”
Pe’a stressed both at Wednesday night’s council meeting and prior to it that he did not feel threatened by the protesters, but was surprised by the police presence. He said he wished he would have known the protesters would have been there, as they would have been better prepared to address their concerns.
“It had nothing to with them,” Pe’a said. “Zero. I am all in favor (of what they are doing). It had to do with you putting me in that situation, but I didn’t get that message across.”