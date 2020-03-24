The city of Grand Junction held its second daily briefing on the state of the coronavirus COVID-19 Monday at noon when it announced new Incident Commander Chief of Police Doug Shoemaker.
“I think we’re responding very quickly and very well to our call to action, quite frankly, to slow the spread of this virus,” Shoemaker said. “We see daily examples of people doing social distancing. We see people volunteering their resources, people checking in on one another and helping their neighbors during these difficult times.”
Shoemaker said for people that need to conduct city business, many services can be found online or by phone.
He urged residents to maintain social distancing behaviors — staying 6 feet away from other people when in public. He assured the public that basic services are in place.
“I’d like to assure you that we are certainly focusing on critical infrastructure needs, as well as core municipal services such as water, wastewater, sanitation and, of course, police and fire,” Shoemaker said.
In addition to Shoemaker, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr spoke, announcing the fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Mesa County. The new case was a person in their 60s and not related to the first two positive test cases.
Shoemaker said the situation with COVID-19 is still changing rapidly and, as such, the city’s response team is meeting daily. However, he said he felt confident they were prepared.
“We’re very proud to say our community, we believe, is very much ahead of the curve,” Shoemaker said. “We’re always thinking three steps ahead. We’re putting plans in place to consider all the what if scenarios and situations and I think that is what you expect from us.”