Amid calls to “defund the police” broadcast across the nation, Grand Junction police officers have been feeling the heat this summer.
A global pandemic heading into its sixth month is just one of a multitude of factors that have created an atmosphere that has Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker concerned.
“One thing I’m seeing that is very disturbing to me is the number of assaults on peace officers reported this year,” Shoemaker said.
The number of felony assaults on GJPD officers this year has already matched last year’s total at 19, with nearly five months left in the year. In 2018, 18 charges of felony assaults on officers were filed.
“Within the last five weeks there have been six alone,” Shoemaker said at the end of July.
These incidents include physically hitting officers with closed fists, spitting in officers’ faces and other similar types of conduct.
“It’s very concerning to me as we try to go out there to protect (and serve)... Officers are on a heightened sense of awareness,” he said.
As far as the difference between assault on an officer and obstruction, the main difference is intent, according to GJPD spokesperson Heidi Davidson.
“Assault is charged when the suspect is actively and knowingly trying to injure or assault the officer or first responder. Obstruction is charged when the person isn’t necessarily trying to hurt the officer, but is not complying and is actively trying to avoid being taken into custody,” she said.
Obstruction could include running away or physically using their body to avoid custody, such as stiffening their arms to avoid being handcuffed.
There have been a number of factors in the community and the world that have caused emotions to run high. Six weeks into the COVID-19 crisis, George Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis and, after video of his death circulated around the world, cities and states across the country have re-examined how they want their community to be policed.
Colorado was the first state to pass a police reform bill following Floyd’s death. The bill, SB20-217: Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity, which passed the Legislature in June, will require, among other things, all local Colorado law enforcement agencies to issue body-worn cameras to their officers.
Since May 25, the day Floyd died, Shoemaker has not shied away from the public spotlight. He’s met with other leaders in the community, including Colorado Mesa University football coach Tremaine Jackson, and attended football practice and addressed the team in July with other officers.
Shoemaker feels the respect and appreciation the community has for the GJPD remains strong.
“Trust has been built for years in this community,” he said.
With initiatives to show support, such as letter and card campaigns and recent food donations, Shoemaker said he feels as supported by this community as he ever has in his 29 years of community policing.
Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said evidence of the city’s support for the GJPD can be seen simply by how the agency has grown since he’s arrived.
“When I got here four years ago we had 109 sworn police officers,” he said. “I came from a community that was two-thirds the size, that didn’t have an interstate or university — and we had 100.”
From 2016 to 2019, 124 officers were authorized.
“It’s in the strategic plan. Public safety is critical,” he said.
The passage of 2B by voters in 2019 authorized the department to have up to 142 sworn officers by 2020. Shoemaker said the plan is still very much to get to that 142 number.
“We continue to hire new officers,” he said.
Shoemaker said offers had recently been extended to eight applicants who will be going to the police academy soon.
“They were hired in late July and won’t come on the street until mid-May,” he said.
By the end of 2020 his goal is to be around 130 sworn officers.
“Next year, we expect to hit 142, but won’t hire just to fill positions,” he said.
The Grand Junction Police Department is currently at 126 sworn officers with a recent hire joining the department in July.
He said recruiting hasn’t slowed down despite a rise in negative attitudes toward policing.