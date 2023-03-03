Grand Junction Police Chief Matt Smith is pinned by his wife in a traditional badge-pinning ceremony Thursday. Smith, who took over as interim police chief in 2022, first joined the Grand Junction Police Department in 1999.
A special moment for GJPD Chief Matt Smith and his wife after the badge pinning.
Scott Crabtree
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction Police Chief Matt Smith is pinned by his wife in a traditional badge-pinning ceremony Thursday. Smith, who took over as interim police chief in 2022, first joined the Grand Junction Police Department in 1999.
Scott Crabtree
Police Chief Matt Smith admires the skateboard given to him by members of the Grand Junction Police Department.
Scott Crabtree
Matt Smith and retired commander Grimsby
Scott Crabtree
GJPD Chief Matt Smith speaking to a large crowd that gathered to witness his badge pinning.
New Grand Junction Police Chief Matt Smith was celebrated Thursday with a traditional badge-pinning ceremony.
Smith, who took over as interim police chief when Doug Shoemaker left in fall of 2022, first joined the Grand Junction Police Department in 1999. He worked as deputy chief for three years before being promoted to interim chief.
“It’s a huge responsibility. It really is. And that’s not lost on me,” Smith said at Thursday’s ceremony. “It is amazing all the support I have, and the community has been wonderful to work in. I mean, I’ve been working here 24 years, and the community has been awesome.”
Starting as a patrol officer, Smith was promoted through the ranks to sergeant, commander, and then deputy chief. He has worked with the Western Colorado Joint Drug Task Force, Special Weapons and Tactics, and has overseen the Community Resource Unit, School Resource Officers, Code Enforcement, Professional Standards, the driving program, firearms, patrol tactics and SWAT.
The interim tag was removed after a nationwide search that yielded 31 applicants.
“There’s a lot of people here who’ve supported me all throughout my career. I’m honored to be here with all these people today. That is one of the coolest parts about today,” Smith said. “I couldn’t be more excited about this department and our future.”
Several prominent community members spoke at the ceremony, including Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton, Mayor Anna Stout and Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell.
“Matt Smith had a lot of guys in tan shirts rooting for him. Our entire department is thrilled he was picked for the job,” Rowell said, referring to the color of the sheriff’s department uniforms. “I can’t imagine a better suited person for police chief than Matt.”