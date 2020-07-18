With masks now required to be worn when indoors and in public anywhere in the state, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr expects complaint calls and emails to rise.
He and other community leaders hope to work with the community and businesses on education rather than strict and immediate enforcement.
According to Gov. Jared Polis’s executive order, which went into effect Friday, any person who violates the mask mandate is subject to civil or criminal penalties, including but not limited to prosecution for trespass. Businesses in violation of the executive order may be subject to temporary suspension of their business licenses as well.
“We’re not going into it thinking we will ever do that,” Kuhr said. “I’m hoping people take a minute to breathe.”
The city of Grand Junction responded to the executive order on Friday.
“We know that there are a lot of questions and strong feelings regarding the (mask order),” City Manager Greg Caton said in a press release sent out on Friday. “We are prepared to implement the order for the city’s public facilities and will work with the community to inform and assist in compliance.”
The city will continue to work closely with Mesa County Public Health with the desire to educate and see voluntary compliance from the community, the release said. Questions, concerns and complaints regarding the order and COVID-19 were directed to the Mesa County Public Health hotline at 970-248-6900.
COMPLAINT NUMBERS
Since March 21, Mesa County Public Health has received 330 complaints on its phone line. Calls regarding masks and social distancing were the most frequent complaint type, Kuhr said.
An additional 367 complaints were received through the email line and website.
“We’re certainly concerned about it picking up,” Kuhr said. “We’ve talked about putting in more staff for the call line. We built that for a purpose and we’re interested in what people think.”
He wanted to see that continue to be a resource for feedback for residents and the health department.
Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker asks that community members be respectful of one another under the mask mandate.
“Calls for service must be prioritized by our officers and dispatchers, and calls regarding refusal to comply with this executive order will be no different,” he said. “If officers are called to handle a dispute over mask compliance, that is time taken from other calls for service received from members of our community who need our help. We receive an incredible amount of support from this community, and we would humbly ask that folks treat one another with civility and respect and do the right thing by complying with the law.”
Though the order has an exemption for individuals who actively engage in a public safety role, such as law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel, GJPD officers will be required to wear a mask whenever they are interacting with the public.
Kuhr guessed that around 50% to 60% of the community was wearing masks on the streets in Mesa County currently.
“I know it’s different in every community,” he said. “I believe people are aware numbers are going up. We’re starting to see the community has responded well.”
The executive order explained that widespread mask use is a low-cost and highly effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65%. It will expire 30 days from July 16.
Kuhr expects to continue to have an open line of communication with business owners and members of the community about what the current health recommendations are and what they should be doing. Whenever someone calls or emails, the goal of health officials is to work with facilities or individuals and to avoid coming down on them.
Kuhr said he received a call from a gym on Friday about whether people exercising outside need to be wearing a mask. The governor’s order applies to indoor group exercise. Additionally, he’s having ongoing conversations with school officials about what a mask mandate would mean for their students, particularly for younger students.
“They were planning to move forward with masks as optional and parents are concerned about a child sitting all-day long with a mask on,” he said.
Kuhr said they will be meeting again on Monday to discuss the policy in more detail. In a press release sent out on Friday, Mesa County Valley School District 51 announced it is moving back the start of school by one week to Aug. 17.