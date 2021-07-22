Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is the public for help to identify two male subjects involved in theft crime.
On Saturday, July 10, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the North Ave., Walmart. Surveillance videos show two Latino males were following two women out of the store to the parking lot, then proceeded to talk to the women.
One male distracts one of the women while the other stole the purse from the cart.
The victim’s friend sees this and confronts the man. The suspect returns part of the items and then struggle ensues between suspect and females. The suspect pushes the female down and both suspects flee the area.
One male suspect was wearing a blue jean shirt, shorts and eyeglasses with a black baseball cap and a red brim. The second male was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, sun glasses and white Adidas shoes and a black baseball cap.
