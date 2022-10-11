Aaron Frost, 18, of Grand Junction was arrested after a shooting at a local business that sent two people to the hospital.
Frost has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, illegal use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
Aaron Frost, 18, of Grand Junction was arrested after a shooting at a local business that sent two people to the hospital.
Frost has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, illegal use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
According to the arrest affidavit, the shooting occurred early Sunday morning at The Fishing Hole, a skilled gaming business at 754 North Ave.
A news release said the two shooting victims were treated at St. Mary’s Medical Center for non-life-threatening wounds.
A witness at the scene said Frost was in a verbal altercation with two men in the parking lot of The Fishing Hole, when gunshots rang out. Frost then drove away.
While the Grand Junction Police Department was investigating later that morning, Frost voluntarily arrived at the department to make a statement, according to the affidavit.
Frost said that after a verbal altercation, he discharged a handgun three times. Police later found the gun in the center console of Frost’s car.
Frost told police that he had heard one of the men he was arguing with rack a slide into a pistol prior to the argument, but he didn’t see the man brandish a gun during the argument.
According to the affidavit, Frost told police he was afraid and responding to a perceived threat, and wasn’t shooting at anything specific. He told police he came to make a statement after he found out people had been hurt, and that he had just been trying to scare the people he had been arguing with.
“Frost later stated during the interview that he should have driven away, instead of discharging his gun,” the affidavit states.
A videotape shows muzzle flashes from Frost’s vehicle toward a group of five people gathered in the doorway of The Fishing Hole, and at least a dozen more people were inside the business.
Officers first responded to reports that an adult female was taken to St. Mary’s about 3:30 a.m., according to the news release. They then determined the shooting took place at The Fishing Hole and started an investigation there.
During the initial investigation, it was discovered that a second victim, an adult male, also had a gunshot wound and was treated and released by doctors.
Frost is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:19:07 AM
Sunset: 06:42:30 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:20:07 AM
Sunset: 06:40:59 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:21:07 AM
Sunset: 06:39:29 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:22:07 AM
Sunset: 06:38 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:23:07 AM
Sunset: 06:36:32 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:24:08 AM
Sunset: 06:35:04 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:25:09 AM
Sunset: 06:33:37 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.