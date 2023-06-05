Grand Junction Police and investigators continued to investigate to the report of guns fired into a house Monday morning in the 1300 block of N 20th Street.
An early morning shooting is being investigated by officers with the Grand Junction Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of N 20th Street for at approximately 4 a.m. today after reports of gunshots were reported.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 05:49:09 AM
Sunset: 08:36:39 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 05:48:54 AM
Sunset: 08:37:16 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 05:48:41 AM
Sunset: 08:37:51 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:48:29 AM
Sunset: 08:38:25 PM
Wind: S @ 9 mph
A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:48:19 AM
Sunset: 08:38:57 PM
Humidity: 21%
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 05:48:11 AM
Sunset: 08:39:28 PM
Wind: W @ 9 mph
A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 05:48:05 AM
Sunset: 08:39:58 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.