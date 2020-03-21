Gov. Jared Polis on Friday announced new measures to address the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, and indicated he’s not currently ready to follow the lead of other governors who have issued stay-at-home orders to their residents.
In a news conference, Polis outlined steps that include letting restaurants sell alcoholic beverages on a takeout and delivery basis along with the food sales they are making even though their premises are shut down, extending the state income tax payment deadline for 90 days, and discouraging evictions by landowners due to the ongoing crisis.
But while the governors of California and New York have issued stay-at-home orders, Polis didn’t take that step Friday.
“We are in real time looking at all of the different actions that different counties and different states have taken to help determine what makes the best sense here in Colorado,” he said.
In opting against following the path taken in California and New York at least for now, and giving no sign that he’s currently considering it, he cited recent steps Colorado already has taken. These include keeping people from gathering in groups larger than 10, and closing entry to bars and restaurants and more recently other establishments including hair salons and tattoo parlors. He also said the state is trying to ease restrictions on the economy wherever possible without endangering public health.
Polis also announced a team of economic advisers headed by Federico Peña, a former Denver mayor and federal transportation and energy secretary, to evaluate short- and long-term strategies for dealing with the economic ravages resulting from the health precautions that have been needed to try to slow the spread of the virus.
The tax extension will apply to all filers, both individual and business, and will mean no penalties or interest for those filing by July 15.
“This is a critical step that will help our businesses and families keep more money in their pockets while we weather this crisis,” Polis said.
The federal government has likewise extended its tax deadline by 90 days.
Polis said the alcohol provision applying to restaurants was a step that could be taken to provide them relief with no health impact.
“This will help them continue to stay afloat during these trying times,” Polis said.
Among other economic steps, Polis is asking financial institutions to offer 90-day deferments on consumer loans, and landlords not to remove tenants unless public safety requires it.
He is ordering state authorities not to evict tenants except when required for public safety and is encouraging local police and sheriffs to do the same.
“I’m very optimistic that police chiefs and sheriffs will align with this,” he said.
Polis also is asking utilities to suspend service disconnects for late or missed payments, something many local utilities already have done.
“We simply cannot leave families without heat or electric power especially,” he said.
He welcomed a move at the federal level to suspend for 60 days foreclosures and evictions for homeowners with loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and allowing for suspension of some mortgage payments for up to 12 months due to hardship. Polis is encouraging private-sector creditors to undertake such measures in the case of other mortgages.
“We want to ensure that people aren’t losing their home or utility service because of a public health emergency that wasn’t your fault,” Polis said.
A COVID-19 relief fund, Help Colorado Now, has raised about $3.8 million so far, including about $318,000 raised on-line from more than 2,000 donors, Polis said.
He urged Congress to “think big” when it comes to measures to help the economy and those affected by COVID-19. Polis suggested things such as cash payments of at least $2,000 per person, extra help for people in industries such as hospitality and tourism who are especially affected, and increased child care funding.
“Frankly we need as much stabilization and help from the federal government as possible,” Polis said.
The state has been swamped with applications for unemployment, making it hard for some people to use the application website during daytime hours. Polis noted the site is easier to access during early-morning or evening hours, and said the state is working to scale up how many transactions the site can handle at once. People won’t lose out on their benefits or eligibility, he said.