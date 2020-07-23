Never mind about Gov. Jared Polis’ order to include liquor stores in his 10 p.m. last call for alcohol order.
The governor altered that directive on Thursday to say it only applies to establishments that sell alcohol for on-site consumption.
Under the revised order, it applies only to restaurants and bars, saying they can remain open after 10 p.m., but they cannot sell libations after that time.
Polis said the original order was intended to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus among younger people, primarily between the ages of 20 and 29, which have been the highest age grouping to contract the virus in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, the Tavern League of Colorado filed a lawsuit challenging that order and previous ones limiting the number of people they can serve at any one time.
Trade groups that represent liquor stores said Wednesday that they didn’t much care for Polis’ original order, but would abide by it, saying that most of their stores close at 10 p.m. anyway.
While that’s true in most liquor stores in the Grand Valley, some stay open as late as midnight, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights.