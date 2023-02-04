Colorado Gov. Jared Polis presents a ceremonial check to Angela Padalecki, executive director of Grand Junction Regional Airport. At left is Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was in Grand Junction Friday announcing a grant to fund work at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
The Grand Junction Regional Airport is to receive a $4 million grant to rebuild its secondary runway, Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday.
In a daylong trip to the Western Slope, Polis was at a West Star Aviation hangar to announce, among other things, the grant by the Colorado Aeronautical Board for the airport’s general aviation runway, which is secondary to the main runway that currently is being rebuilt.
“It’s the largest grant from our aeronautics board for the year,” Polis said. “This will cover 90% of the cost, and that will help relieve congestion on the runway, meaning greater use for traffic for passengers, make it easier for aircraft to get in and out, less delays, better safety. We feel this is a key valued proposition in attracting more carriers and service to this area.”
Along with that, Polis and other officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a $3.73 million low-interest loan to the airport to expand the parking lot at the airport’s main terminal.
“This low-interest CDOT loan will be used to expand the airport’s commercial terminal parking facilities, and make improvements to the (general aviation) areas, including crucial airfield access points,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.
Angela Padalecki, executive director of the airport, said both pots of money are extremely helpful because neither projects are ones that qualify for normal federal grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
She said CDOT and the aeronautical board came to the realization that they needed to step up to help the airport expand and grow, and become an even more important air hub for the region.
“CDOT and the Division of Aeronautics saw this as this really important asset at the airport for general aviation that otherwise the airport would struggle to fund,” Padalecki said. “The airport generates $1 million to $2 million in operating income for a year, so when you talk about a $5 million project, that’s a lot of money.”
She said other long-range plans call for improvements to the airport’s terminal building and an eventual expansion of it.
In unrelated news, Polis and Lew said the state also is seeking federal funding to accelerate a redesign of State Highway 306 over Cottonwood Pass west of Buena Vista as an alternative route for Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, which has closed due to fires, mud slides, rock falls and bad weather.
Lew added that her department also is revamping its procedures for determining when it is unsafe to drive through the canyon, increasing CDOT’s threshold for doing so.
“We’re taking some important steps to make sure that we do everything we can to minimize the closures next summer,” Lew said. “We’ve been having to use preventative analytics to make sure we were not putting people into the potential path of a mudslide. We’ll be sharing more details over the next several weeks.”
Polis’s Western Slope trip took him from Glenwood Springs to Grand Junction, talking to business leaders, schools and the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce.