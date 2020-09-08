A long list of organizations dealing with the current public health crisis were awarded new grants under Gov. Jared Polis’ COVID Relief Fund, the governor announced.
The grants, awarded in a sixth round, went to 78 individual organizations totaling nearly $1.8 million.
At the same time, a new category that awarded money to groups that got together to encourage community and regional coordination also received grants.
Nineteen such groups joined forces, receiving another $1.6 million.
Money for the grants, all of which go to qualifying organizations that are doing things that directly relate to pandemic relief, come from donations from a long list of various sources.
Some of those donors include the Denver Broncos, Molson Coors Beer Co., Pinnacol Assurance, The Anschutz Foundation and the Colorado Trust.
“The generous donations of businesses, organizations and individuals at helpColoradonow.org are critical to supporting people on the ground who are working to help those who have been directly impacted by this virus,” Polis said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to visit with several organizations doing this work. While we are moving in the right direction, there is still a lot of work to do.”
Hundreds of organizations around the state have received grants from the fund, including dozens on the Western Slope.
Some of the groups that got funding in previous grant cycles include the Grand Valley Fire Protection District, St. Mary’s Foundation, HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, Strive and Colorado Mesa University’s Little Maverick Learning Center.
Other local groups that have also received funding since that first grant cycle include the Mesa County Community Food Bank, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Mesa County, Mind Springs Health, the Mesa School District 51 Foundation, Marillac Clinic, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Jennifer’s Childcare in Clifton, the Little Sprouts Preschool and Childcare in Fruita and the Hispanic Affairs Project.
Grants that went to organizations elsewhere on the Western Slope include the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, Haven House of Montrose, Olathe Community Clinic, Housing Resources of Western Colorado, Grand River Meals on Wheels, Delta Homeless Ministries and the Midwestern Colorado Mental Health Center.
Grants are awarded for various reasons, but primarily to help the most vulnerable, low-income families, immigrants, first responders and child care facilities, particularly those that serve essential workers.