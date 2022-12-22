Gov. Jared Polis recently appointed a local woman to join the Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees.
Dr. Joyce Sekharan, of Grand Junction, was selected to be the newest member of the board.
Sekharan is a general and trauma surgeon, breast cancer program director for Saint Mary's Hospital and chief medical director at Advance Skincare and Laser Center in Grand Junction. She earned her doctorate in 1996 from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and completed her residency in General Surgery at the University of Florida-Jacksonville.
Currently, she serves on the Caprock Academy Board of Directors and has for five years.
"I'm elated to join the Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees and am honored to represent western Colorado and the healthcare industry. I look forward to being an active member with an eye for how CMU can continue to meet regional needs by producing more medical practitioners in areas where we need them the most," Sekharan said.
CMU President John Marshall said that with Sekharan’s more than 20 years in the area it helps round out the board well with her western Colorado perspective and background in medicine.
"Dr. Sekharan is a valued member of this community and will play a vital role in leading Colorado Mesa University to meet the emerging healthcare and workforce needs of our state and community. We're honored to have her and I look forward to hearing her unique perspective as we work to form the future of CMU," Marshall said.
Sekharan is a member of the Mesa County Medical Society and the Colorado Medical Society. She is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and has practiced in Grand Junction since 2003.
Polis also reappointed Kasia Iwaniczko MacLeod and Daniel Ramos, both of Denver to the Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees, which includes 11 voting and two non-voting members. The voting members are appointed by the Colorado governor, confirmed by the Colorado State Senate and serve staggered terms.