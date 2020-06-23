New appointments to Colorado’s boards and commissions were announced by Gov. Jared Polis last week with some familiar names on his final list. Some of the individuals named were reappointments, but a majority were new appointments with two locals named among hundreds of qualified candidates.
Fruita resident Jason Talley was named to the Community Corrections Advisory Board, which advises, analyzes and recommends policies for statewide community corrections programs.
Talley’s 20-plus years working for Mesa County Community Corrections, helping to bring inpatient treatment programs and advocating for more substance abuse and other mental health treatment resources across the state, likely played a role in his selection.
The other local nomination, Grand Junction resident Sandra Martinez-David, will serve on the State Interagency Coordinating Council, which advises the Colorado Department of Human Services on how best to support infants and toddlers with disabilities and their families.
Both will look to bring a Western Slope voice and someone who will add a rural perspective to their councils.
Talley’s appointment will be for the next four years, while Martinez will serve on the State Interagency Coordinating Council for the next two.
Director of Early Childhood Education for Mesa County School District 51 Director Kim Self said Martinez’s appointment will give the council a clear voice from the Western Slope on what services they have and still need.
“What happens in Denver looks a lot differently than Grand Junction,” Self added.
With more than 20 years of experience in School District 51, Martinez brings plenty of experience working in early intervention with kids birth through 3 years old, as well as providing an educational diagnosis for children 3 to 5 years old.
She evaluates an average of 450 to 500 kids a year helping work with and identify hundreds of young children every year and determine what support needs they have.
In early intervention, she evaluates delays in children. A 25% delay indicates development disabilities.
“We identify children living in Mesa County with delays and disabilities,” Martinez explained of her work. “My huge motivation in applying for this council was that I wanted to represent little learners on the Western Slope.”
She will be working with other representatives from the Front Range as well one from Montrose.
Talley’s motivations for applying for the Community Corrections Advisory Board were very similar.
He wanted to be a voice for issues he’s been working to solve for over the past 20 years.
Mesa County Community Corrections Director Michelle Cooley said Talley has helped build the local inpatient treatment options for Community Corrections.
“We didn’t have a lot of inpatient treatment on the Western Slope before Talley, people would have to travel to the other side of the mountains for treatment,” she said.
Community corrections provides custody, security and rehabilitation services to sentenced offenders.
Cooley said Talley’s appointment gives Mesa County a voice on the council to talk about some of the needs of the program on the Western Slope compared to Front Range.
“He will provide a unique perspective for his peers on the Eastern Slope on where we are most limited,” she said. “We are very excited for this appointment. He’s going to bring perspective from Mesa County and the role community corrections plays for clients and families out here.”
“He will really be able to speak to the needs of the area,” she said.
With over 20 years experience with Mesa County Community Corrections, Talley hopes to be involved in the decision making on the future of the program both statewide and locally.
Talley said he understands how rural programs differ from larger ones. Resources in Denver may not be as available for rural branches.
“We run the only inpatient treatment program on the Western Slope, most other programs are on the Front Range,” he explained. “We have to get creative and address people’s needs in unique ways with fewer resources.”
His work has focused on improving rural treatment options for Community Corrections clients and inmates. Talley also has worked to add more sex offender treatment.=