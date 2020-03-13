Gov. Jared Polis announced this morning that there now are 72 presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Colorado, a figure that continuously doubles on a near daily basis.
In an update on the state's efforts to combat the deadly disease from the Capitol, Polis said that number is likely to continue to rise, in part, because the state is testing far more people, at a rate greater than in any other state.
The governor also calls for any event of 250 people or more to postpone or cancel those events, adding that people most susceptible to the virus, primarily older residents, consider staying away from even from smaller events.
Polis also called on those doctors who have recently retired or left their practices to contact their former employers to let them know they are ready to help. He also directed state agencies to reduce the red tape needed to certify medical professionals so they, too, can help.
The governor said that is needed just in case the state's health care system becomes even more overwhelmed should there be "a surge" of cases, adding that it isn't just the virus those health care providers are concerned about, but all other emergency medical conditions.
To help, the governor also announced he's activated part of the Colorado National Guard, primarily to utilize its medics, some of whom are helping with testing. He's also authorized that all emergency medical technicians be training to help with testing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.