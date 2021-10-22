Colorado is now facing two health crises: the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 700,000 U.S. citizens, and the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” state officials said Thursday.
It was that last pandemic that Gov. Jared Polis primarily focused on in an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.
“Never in my wildest imaginations did I think that there would be Coloradans who didn’t want to protect themselves, who didn’t love themselves enough to eliminate their risks of being hospitalized,” Polis said. “The risk to hospitalization if you’re vaccinated is very close to zero. It’s much higher if you’re unvaccinated.”
According to the latest state figures from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 79% of those currently hospitalized are unvaccinated. Those 1,130 patients are taking up 90% of the available hospital beds to treat them.
In Mesa County, 81% of all new cases over the past two weeks are with local residents who have not received a single dose. Nine of the 10 deaths in that time haven’t received the vaccine, and 71% of the county’s hospital admissions are of unvaccinated residents.
Overall, only about 53% of all eligible county residents have received at least one dose of the three available vaccines, according to the Mesa County Department of Public Health.
As a result, Polis, State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy and Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander, are urging those who have already received the vaccine to further protect themselves from the delta variant that the unvaccinated are keeping alive in the state by getting a booster shot.
“It is unfortunate that we’re here to talk about this, the continued conversation about the pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Bookman said. “Prior to the pandemic, historically we saw about 68% of our hospital beds occupied at any given moment. As of (Thursday) with the number of hospitalizations that we have, we are at almost 90% of our ICU beds currently occupied in the state.”
The consequence of that is for non-COVID patients who need immediate care are having difficulty receiving the treatment they need.
“Brain surgeries are being canceled, heart surgeries are being delayed because of a lack of availability to provide care to those patients,” Bookman said. “So I would join the governor, I would join Dr. Herlihy to urge all Coloradans who are not vaccinated to take that step to get their first shot.”
Polis went a step further and urged those who qualify for a booster shot to get it, saying it helps protect them even more from contracting the virus, including mutated strains.
“There’s an over 95% reduction from the booster,” Polis said. “The data’s off the charts, and that should be a clear message to protect yourselves.”