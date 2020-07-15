Gov. Jared Polis has offered to take in patients from other states that are hard-hit by a resurge in COVID-19 patients, including from Arizona.
Like many Southern and Western states, Arizona has seen a marked increase in infected cases in recent weeks, and Polis said he’s willing to help those states free up ICU beds by bringing some of their patients to Colorado.
Though the governor stopped short of saying that was actually in the works, he made it clear on Tuesday that’s a possibility. Exactly where they would go, however, is unknown.
“We want to do as best we can as a state, and of course that means, to the extent we can, helping our brothers and sisters in Arizona because if, God forbid, we’re in a dire situation here, we’d want other states to rise to the occasion and help us,” Polis said Tuesday.
“To be clear, what was being talked about was a medical environment for folks,” the governor added. “If there is a need for hospitalization, there are extraordinary precautions that are taken in hospitals to protect our health care workers and doctors that might be attending anybody who’s a victim of coronavirus.”
Polis said it wouldn’t be necessary for him or any governor to come to the aid of neighboring states if the federal government had a better national strategy for battling the potentially deadly virus.
He said that’s why the nation leads the world in the number of cases and deaths.
“It’s one of the reasons we need a nationally coordinated strategy on coronavirus that thus far has been lacking,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons that America is among the only nations that is losing this fight rather than winning this fight.”
Polis said as many as 100,000 people from out of state, primarily Texas and Arizona, descended on Colorado over the July Fourth weekend. Both of those states have seen huge increases in positive cases in recent weeks, forcing health officials there to roll back re-opening plans.
“Some people say, ‘Why don’t you keep them out?’” Polis said. “The truth is, there’s no legal ability that a state has to keep people out. It’s a free country.”
Jeff Kuhr, head of the Mesa County Department of Public Health, told county commissioners on Monday that the main reason why the county is seeing such an increase in cases here over the past couple of weeks is because of out-of-county travel.