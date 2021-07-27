Gov. Jared Polis proclaimed Monday as Tracey Garchar Day.
Garchar had been executive director of the Mesa County Department of Human Services until his untimely death in April.
To honor what would have been his 49th birthday, the governor praised Garchar’s 23 years of service to the department, Mesa County and the state.
“Tracey Garchar provided compassionate, authentic leadership and mentorship for not only his own organization but to his peers around the state of Colorado,” Polis wrote in the proclamation, which was presented to Garchar’s family by the Mesa County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
“Tracey Garchar provided a no-nonsense perspective, a joyous sense of humor and a sharp wit, along with honesty and consideration to all who worked with him,” the proclamation reads. “(His) numerous contributions are only succeeded by the number of people whose lives he enriched.”
Garchar had been head of the department since December 2010, but had worked as deputy director and fiscal manager for the department for three years prior to taking the top job.
During that time, he also served short stints as interim director of the Mesa County Health Department and as head of the county’s Workforce Center.
Garchar earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from DeVry University in Phoenix, and served on various boards locally and statewide, including Strive and the Colorado Department of Human Services’ Family First Prevention Services Act Implementation Team.
When not at work, Garchar was known for his hunting excursions and cooking skills, often giving away cuts of meat from his hunts and smoking turkeys during Thanksgiving events for county workers.
He also worked closely with United Way of Mesa County and Hilltop, and often would bet his winning Human Services Department team against others in the annual Men in Heels race in an effort to benefit Hilltop’s Latimer House.
For the past several weeks, the three-member commission has been interviewing several candidates to replace him.