Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency today over the coronavirus.
That declaration, he said, gives the state more flexibility in dealing with the outbreak, and makes certain resources more available to get such things as more testing kits.
Surrounded by several members of his Cabinet and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the governor advised the public not to panic over the matter, but be cognizant of potential impacts the the state's most vulnerable population, primarily older Coloradans.
Polis also said the department was creating a first-of-its kind drive up testing facility, which is located in Denver, adding that plans are in the works to expand that new service.
He said, however, that people shouldn't just show up somewhere to get tested, saying that they need a doctor's order to do so.
Polis also announced that the Division of Insurance has already put in place an order that insurance companies offer free testing without charging co-payments or deductibles, and that all Division of Motor Vehicle offices allow people 65 and over to renew their driver's licenses online.
The governor also said there is a plan in place to make sure Colorado workers whose employers don't offer sick days to employee to be allowed to stay home without losing pay or their jobs.
