There is plenty of hospital bed capacity in the state to handle a major surge in COVID-19 cases, so there’s no need for the state to recommission two field hospitals it dismantled in Grand Junction and Loveland earlier this month, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday.
Those field hospitals, a 200-bed hospital at The Ranch in Loveland and a 25-bed facility at the Western Memory Care Center in Grand Junction, were closed down, in part, because they were never used, said Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID incident commander.
“We do still have a very significant amount of surge capacity at our alternate care sites across the state,” Bookman said. “We feel strongly that we have all that we need in capacity if the situation arises.”
The county, state and nation are seeing the highest incidents of new infections since the pandemic began last spring, and hospitalizations are way up as a result, Polis said.
Still, both he and Bookman said there is plenty of bed space to handle the increase in cases — along with regular hospitalizations — but both are concerned about the rising number of new infections.
“The total (alternative care) surge capacity is about 2,200 beds, and they would come online over a one- to four-week period in different parts of our state at different levels of care,” Polis said. “We hope that those will never be used. Frankly, if Coloradans do better, if they follow health guidelines in Mesa County … then none of those beds will need to be used, but they are there and we’re confident that surge capacity would meet our needs.”
As of Tuesday, there are 8,658 Coloradans hospitalized with the coronavirus, 12 in Mesa County, according to state and county records. The county has seen 521 new cases in the past 14 days. Statewide, the seven-day average reached an all-time high of 1,377 new cases.
Still, Polis said the average hospital stays for recovering from the virus are down to five days, and the rate for not recovering after hospitalization has dramatically improved from as high as 15% in the spring to as low as 4% now.
“It is better to get COVID now than it was six months ago,” Polis said. “And it will be better to get COVID six months from now than it is today. So the longer that we can prevent people from becoming infected, the more likely it is they’ll get better care. It will not only increases the survival rate, but also be able to reduce the severity of those who experience symptoms.”
Polis and Bookman said the state does look at bed capacity on a regional basis, and is prepared to move patients to other parts of the state if one area gets more hospitalizations than it can handle.