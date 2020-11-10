Gov. Jared Polis doesn’t want to cancel Christmas, he wants to save it.
That’s why the governor, like Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr, is asking Coloradans to dramatically scale down their plans for Thanksgiving and the weeks leading up to it.
While Polis doesn’t plan any new statewide shutdown like last spring, or issuing new widespread mandates other than the mask order that he renewed Monday for another 30 days, he continues to warn of the vastly growing numbers in new infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in recent weeks.
He said those numbers are beyond alarming and will lead to more deaths if Coloradans don’t heed officials’ warnings.
“Each community in Colorado is experiencing the pandemic differently at different times,” Polis said Monday. “In Mesa County, they’re experiencing their very first wave of coronavirus. In areas like Denver, they’re experiencing their largest wave. No matter where you live in our state, avoid social interactions with others outside your households these next few weeks.”
The most recent two-week total of cases in Mesa County reached 1,178, with 21 deaths. The number of daily infections continues to be in the triple digits. On Monday, there were 122 new cases reported and 119 on Sunday, with a two-week positivity rate reaching 9.33%.
The three deaths reported on Monday were a male in his 90s and a female and another male in their 80s.
Statewide, more than 10,000 people have been hospitalized, with deaths reaching nearly 2,400, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Kuhr said the problem isn’t with people patronizing local businesses, but with people continuing to gather and not practice social distancing, saying he fears things will get even more out of control if that doesn’t stop.
“The gatherings are the things that we can least influence,” Kuhr told the Mesa County commissioners Monday. “That’s our request to the community. Just please, stop. I’ve seen so many pictures of weddings of people crammed at tables and things like that. We need them to value this, and to do their best to try to reverse these numbers.”
Like Polis, Kuhr said that Coloradans need to consider the short- and long-term impacts of their actions.
The largest age group contracting the virus in the county continues to be people in their 20s and 30s, reaching 435 in the past two weeks. Many of those younger infected people are asymptomatic, but the people who have died in that time have been in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
Much of the spread of the virus has been because of close contact with family members, not all of whom live together.
“I honestly think families from multiple households should not gather for Thanksgiving,” Kuhr said. “I was talking to a local business owner on Thursday or Friday and he’s like, ‘We’re going to go backwards right before Christmas?’ This is devastating to the businesses.”
Despite some outbreaks at businesses among workers, the bulk have been in private gatherings and congregate settings, such as the Mesa County Jail, residential youth services, schools, bowling alleys and assisted living centers.
The governor said Monday’s news about a potential vaccine that is 90% effective shouldn’t make people lackadaisical about following public health orders, saying it still will be months before it is widely available. He also said he’s not concerned about any anti-vaccine sentiment, saying not everyone has to take it for it to rid the state of the virus.
Meanwhile, Polis, too, is urging people not to gather for Thanksgiving, saying there won’t be a Christmas if they don’t do what they know they should be doing.
“We have a few-week window here to get this better under control so that we have a more normal Thanksgiving,” he said. “As long as Coloradans are canceling their social interactions for the next few weeks, together we can save Christmas.”