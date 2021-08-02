It probably will be days and more likely weeks before Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopens after being closed due to debris flows, Gov. Jared Polis said Monday.
"We don't know yet the full extent of the damage, so within a range I would say it's a few days to a few weeks. The best case is a few days more likely getting into the weeks category," Polis said during a press conference with other state officials on the status of the highway. It has been closed since Thursday following heavy rains that caused debris flows in a canyon that last summer was struck by the Grizzly Creek Fire.
Colorado Department of Transportation crews are continuing to try to remove debris from the highway and better assess the extent of damage. CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said two flows in the Hanging Lake area of the highway resulted in significant damage as debris fell in some cases thousands of feet and damaged both the upper and lower decks of the highway.
Polis said that Glenwood Canyon on average gets 2.4 inches of rain in July, but recently received 4 inches in just five days. CDOT closed the canyon Thursday night after debris flows trapped more than 100 motorists in various locations along the highway. They were moved to safe zones in the Hanging Lake Tunnel complex and the Bair Ranch Rest Area before they were able to be escorted from the canyon, in most cases with their vehicles, the next day.
Recent flows have left rock, mud and other debris in some places 10 feet deep along the roadway, and crews' efforts to clear the muck and otherwise respond have been slowed by the continued threat of more rain that could jeopardize their safety in the canyon.
Polis had hoped to tour the area on Monday by helicopter but that was prevented due to rain and hail. He said paperwork is being prepared to issue a state disaster emergency declaration, and the state also is preparing a request for a federal declaration.
I-70 through the canyon has experienced closures sometimes lasting for days in years past due to rockfall, and has experienced numerous closures this summer due to debris flows. Those flows are largely a result of last year's fire, which when it was burning forced a two-week closure, the longest ever for I-70 in the canyon.
TOURISM IMPACTS
State officials expect to initially be only able to open one lane in each direction on the highway once it reopens. Polis said while the highway shutdown is a setback, he still expects a strong tourism season in Colorado's high country. But he's worried that things could get worse in the canyon before the monsoon season ends, and said it's critical to get the highway fixed before the state's ski season begins because there are more alternative routes open to motorists in the summer.
Lew said she was hesitant to estimate the cost of the damages the highway has suffered until a full assessment is done, but the current assumption is it probably will be tens of millions of dollars. She called the situation "very grave," and said CDOT faces both short-term repair work to reopen the highway and longer-term work to get it fully repaired.
Debris flows have taken out parapet walls along sections of the roadway's viaduct structure and have destabilized the road surface in areas. They also have caused the Colorado River to divert in at least one area, submersing the lower deck of the highway, with river flows damaging the highway retaining wall, a structural element of the roadway.
Polis said the damage in the canyon is "shocking" and "difficult to see."
The impacts go beyond just the highway. The Union Pacific railroad tracks through the canyon also are closed, although UP said in a statement that it estimates about 80% of the debris has been cleaned up and it expects to reopen the tracks sometime this week, perhaps by Wednesday, barring more delays due to severe weather or unforeseen events.
The closure of the tracks through the canyon also impacts Amtrak because its Zephyr interstate passenger service uses them.
CDOT continues to recommend a northerly route that when heading eastbound incorporates Colorado Highway 13, U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 9, going from Rifle to Silverthorne. It also has suspended major construction work on U.S. Highway 50 between Montrose and Gunnison so that road is open as part of a southern detour route during the I-70 closure. Lew said that suspension will remain in place until further notice.
Colorado Highway 82 outside Aspen also is being used by motorists but is a narrow road that has limits on the length and width of vehicles, meaning it's not viable for truck traffic.
Cottonwood Pass southeast of Glenwood Springs consists of Garfield and Eagle county roads and in parts is narrow, steep and unpaved, and also not viable for trucks. But the road, which like Highway 82 over Independence Pass is open only in the warmer months, is seeing considerable use during I-70 closures. While the counties have been exploring ways to improve it as an alternate route when I-70 closes, a CDOT spokesperson recently indicated the agency isn't considering exploring Cottonwood Pass as an alternate route to I-70 due to CDOT's lack of jurisdiction over the road, along with cost and other factors.
But when asked about Cottonwood Pass Monday, Lew said she thinks there is a long-term conversation about the viability of that route that CDOT will be a part of over the longer term, though it's now focused on the more immediate need to keep traffic moving over the next few weeks.
She reiterated that Cottonwood Pass is a county road.
"That said, we understand that it is one of the most efficient alternate routes available," she said.