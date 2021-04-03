Gov. Jared Polis on Friday extended for another month his statewide mandatory mask order to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, but it won’t impact counties that have a low number of new infections and hospitalizations.
Whether that order will exclude Mesa County by the time commissioners here want to fully open up the county as soon as April 16, is not yet know, though Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr expects that to be the case.
The governor said the day is soon approaching when all counties will be able to chose for themselves what public health restrictions to place on their residents, but that day is not yet here.
“I look forward to the day when immunity reaches a level that we no longer have to wear masks,” Polis said. “In the meantime, we must continue practicing vigilance by wearing masks, especially if you aren’t yet fully vaccinated, practicing social distancing when in public and in the company of people with unknown vaccine status.”
His mask order, which was set to expire this weekend, will only include counties that have more than 35 new cases per 100,000 residents. That includes counties in the lesser “blue” category on the state’s COVID-19 alert dial to the most restrictive “red” category.
Currently, 31 counties, including Delta, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties, are in the lowest “green” category. As a result, the mask order does not apply until those counties decide to impose it.
Mesa County, like Montrose County, is still in the “blue” category. Earlier this week, Mesa County had a one-week cumulative incidence rate that was enough to qualify for the “green” category, but that rate has since increased to 39.4.