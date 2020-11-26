Gov. Jared Polis’ newly formed working group eying various ways schools can fully reopen next year won’t just be focused on in-person class instruction, but also on extracurricular activities, such as sports.
The 15-member group, which includes parents, teachers and health officials, was created to provide school districts with best practices, ideas that some schools are already doing to engage students in person while keeping coronavirus transmission levels to a minimum.
The group, which held its first meeting Wednesday, is to meet weekly to come up with ideas that schools could implement starting in January.
“We know that for many kids, and frankly, also for many teachers, the classroom is one of the safest places, and we want to make sure we can do all we can in that controlled environment to make sure that we don’t have an additional semester as chaotic as this one,” Polis said.
“I think in a pandemic, people understand there are needs for cohort quarantines and even, in some cases, site closures for a week or two,” the governor added. “We would love to be able to provide some predictability to teachers, parents, families as well as make sure that kids get the education they need.”
Rebecca Holmes, president and chief executive officer of the Colorado Education Initiative, said there is no way students would want to come back to school full time if opening them doesn’t include things other than in-person class instruction.
Holmes, a co-chair of the working group, said others on the panel are in agreement on that score.v“We know that, particularly for older students, a singularly academic focus, if you’re a student who has struggled or hasn’t felt attached to school in the past, may not prevent what we want to prevent, which is an increase in drop out and disengagement,” she said. “So, I think the working group will look at schools that have really struck the right balance between a combination of in-person learning academically with the other factors that keep students connected.”
The recommendations the working group is to come up with are just that, suggestions to school districts in how to proceed starting the next semester.
It also will help formulate any new guidelines for schools to operate under any revised public health orders.