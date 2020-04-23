From the bunny slope to the green runs, but no blue hills or double diamonds for at least a month or more.
That skiing analogy is how Gov. Jared Polis described the way Colorado residents need to look at going from a stay-at-home order that is set to expire on Sunday to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic to a somewhat looser safer-at-home attitude in the months ahead as the state tries to reopen without creating a second wave of the virus.
“It’s incredibly important to get this right,” Polis said at his regular briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis. “Every state, every community is charting new ground here. We would never classify this as any kind of grand reopening. We’re not going back to how we lived in January and February. That day will come, but it’s not now, it’s not May, it’s not in our immediate future.”
All this means is that while more of the state’s businesses and other aspects of society will be opening up, not everything will be allowed to, such as bars and restaurants.
If state residents don’t comply with such basic things as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, maintaining social distancing and avoiding large crowds if you are among the most vulnerable, Colorado will have to reverse course and go back to that bunny slope, Polis said.
In providing more details about what will happen after the stay-at-home order ends on Sunday, the governor said the state will focus on a four-part strategy: testing, social distancing, wearing masks and continuing to stay at home whenever possible.
“What we really have here is an all-of-the-above strategy,” he said. “I know that many folks have been focused on the testing and containment, a very important piece of the four pieces, but it doesn’t work at all by itself. We’d have a catastrophe in Colorado if that’s all that we’re doing. A successful strategy combines all of those interventions.”
While details of what can open and what can’t after Sunday are unclear, some nonessential services such as retail stores can open, but in phases, starting with curbside sales but over the course of a week or so, allowing for in-store sales later as long as the number of people allowed inside is limited to 10, and store workers and consumers wear masks and stay apart from each other.
At least for now, that doesn’t include restaurants or bars.
“These larger social environments — nightclubs, gyms, bars — remain closed,” Polis said. “Elective (surgeries), dental procedures begin again, but with strong precautions to make sure we have adequate protective equipment. Personal services, that’s like salons and dog grooming and personal training, open with strict precautions.”
The governor said schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year, which likely includes summer programs, but he’s still working with the state’s superintendents about coming up with a plan to reopen them by the fall semester. Polis said it made no sense to try to get those protocols in place next month only for the school year to end within weeks.
While the governor said more people need to go back to work to help maintain their incomes, and the state’s economy, he’s still urging businesses to allow for telecommuting as much as they can. Still, he said businesses that are reopening can allow up to 50% of their workforce back into their offices.
“Hopefully, businesses can have more than 50% telecommute, that’s the goal, that’s what you want to shoot for, but for those who need to, they can have 50% come in,” Polis said. “If it’s the type of business where everybody needs to come in for it to work, there can be staggered shifts.”
The governor also said that the state will allow local governments to set their own restrictions, but they can’t be less strict than the state’s unless they receive special approval, something the Mesa County Department of Public Health is expecting to ask for.
But how far the local department will be able to push the envelope on those statewide guidelines is unknown. Here, for example, the department has proposed allowing restaurants to open with limited customers and wide spacing almost immediately.
“If they want to relax guidelines, they can apply for a waiver from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment,” he said. “Of course, they have to show they have a low case count, or demonstrate or prove they’ve had 14 days of decline. The county plan needs to be thoughtful and approved by the appropriate county health authority, hospitals within the jurisdiction and elected leadership.”