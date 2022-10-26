Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Polis, Ganahl talk water, transportation at forum

The Colorado River Compact, transportation through Glenwood Canyon and job opportunities and economic development on the Western Slope.

These were only a few of the questions asked Tuesday of the two candidates who are running for governor, Democrat Jared Polis and Republican Heidi Ganahl.

102522-CMU Candidate Forum 4-CPT

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left at the Colorado Mesa University Gubernatorial Candidate Forum with Heidi Ganahl, right Tuesday evening on the CMU campus.
102522-CMU Candidate Forum 1-CPT

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at the Colorado Mesa University Candidate Forum with Heidi Ganahl Tuesday evening on the CMU campus.
102522-CMU Candidate Forum 6-CPT

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left shakes hands with U.S. Senator Michael Bennet at the Colorado Mesa University Candidate Forum with Heidi Ganahl Tuesday evening on the CMU campus.
102522-CMU Candidate Forum 5-CPT

Heidi Ganahl at the Colorado Mesa University Gubernatorial Candidate Forum with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, back left, Tuesday evening on the CMU campus.
102522-CMU Candidate Forum 2-CPT

Heidi Ganahl at the Colorado Mesa University Gubernatorial Candidate Forum with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday evening on the CMU campus.

